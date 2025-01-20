Aaron Glenn to have second interview with Jets on Tuesday, source says

The Jets are moving closer to hiring a new head coach.

Aaron Glenn will interview with the Jets in person for their coaching position on Tuesday, an NFL source said. This will be Glenn’s second interview with the Jets.

Glenn is currently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Since their season ended on Saturday, he can start doing in-person interviews. Glenn reportedly will have a second interview with the Saints on Wednesday.

The Jets and Saints are considered the two most likely landing spots for Glenn. He’s played and worked for both teams.

It’s expected that the Jets will have other candidates in for a second interview. They met with 16 people for their head coaching vacancy. Arthur Smith and Brian Flores are among those who also could be finalists.

The Jets also will begin to bring in general manager candidates for second-round interviews this week.

Glenn was a first-round pick of the Jets in 1994 and spent eight seasons playing cornerback for them. He also worked for the Jets as a scout in 2012 and 2013. Glenn ended his playing career with the Saints in 2008. He returned to New Orleans in 2016 and spent five seasons as a defensive backs coach.

For the past four seasons, Glenn has been Detroit’s defensive coordinator. The Lions were 31st in points allowed in Glenn’s first season. They ranked seventh this season and went 15-2 to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Glenn’s defense faltered against the Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday when Detroit lost, 45-31.