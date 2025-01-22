Jets closing in on hiring Aaron Glenn as head coach and Lance Newmark as general manager

The Jets spent Tuesday trying to wrap up important business and turn the franchise’s football department over to Lance Newmark and Aaron Glenn.

Nothing was agreed upon or finalized by Tuesday evening, but Newmark and Glenn are believed to be the Jets’ choices to lead the team going forward as general manager and head coach, respectively.

The two men left the Jets facility without a deal being reached, but a league source said not to read too much into that. The source also said the Jets, Newmark and Glenn weren’t done talking.

The Jets hadn’t set up second in-person interviews with any other candidates, so they’re all-in on this pairing that worked together for three years with the Lions organization.

There were reports that the Jets already reached out to candidates who interviewed for the coaching and general manager positions and informed them that they were no longer being considered. Glenn, reportedly, has already begun contacting potential coaches for his staff.

Although Newmark has never run a team and Glenn has no head coaching experience, they both have played a part in successful rebuilds and changing a culture recently – together and separately.

Newmark spent this season as the Washington Commanders' assistant general manager and helped turn around that franchise. Before then, he was in the Lions front office for 26 years.

Glenn just finished his fourth year as Detroit’s defensive coordinator. The Lions won a franchise-best 15 games this season.

It’s important that there is some synergy between the general manager and coach as they try to change the Jets’ losing culture. The Jets have missed the playoffs for the last 14 years, the longest current streak in the four major pro sports.

They were projected to contend for a playoff spot this season with Aaron Rodgers running the offense but went 5-12. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired in October and general manager Joe Douglas in November.

The Jets have been conducting both searches simultaneously and independent of each other. It was always believed that the Jets would hire people who previously worked together. The Jets interviewed 16 people for the coaching vacancy and 15 for the general manager position.

They know they have to act quickly with Glenn and keep him from talking to another team.

Glenn, who played eight seasons for the Jets, has a second interview scheduled with the Saints this week. It was supposed to be Wednesday, but the Saints had to push back their interviews because of weather-related travel issues. New Orleans is considered a landing spot for Glenn.

The Jets drafted Glenn with the No. 12 pick in 1994. He spent more than half of his 15-year career with them. Glenn also played for the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He returned to the Jets as a scout in 2012. Two years later he became the Browns assistant defensive backs coach. Glenn also spent five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.

Glenn’s ties with the Saints run deep. If something doesn’t get worked out with the Jets by Wednesday, they risk losing him to New Orleans.

In four seasons with the Lions, Glenn transformed the defense. They were a bottom four group in points allowed and total defense in his first season. Despite a slew of injuries, Glenn’s unit was seventh in scoring defense, allowed the lowest passer rating and the fifth-fewest rushing yards.

The Lions’ defense struggled to stop rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in last week’s 45-31 NFC Divisional round playoff game. Newmark had a hand in building the Commanders as he oversaw their personnel and scouting departments.

The other candidates the Jets interviewed for their coaching job were Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Mike Vrabel, Matt Nagy, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi, Vance Joseph, Jeff Ulbrich, Arthur Smith, Bobby Slowik, Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Josh McCown and Joe Whitt Jr.

They spoke to Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby, Mike Borgonzi, Ray Farmer, Mike Greenberg of Bellmore, Ryan Grigson, Chris Spielman, Trey Brown, Darren Mougey, Jon-Eric Sullivan and Brian Gaine for the general manager position.