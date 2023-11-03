Mekhi Becton: Jets motivated by Aaron Rodgers' quest to return from Achilles injury this season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers may not be human.

That was left tackle Mekhi Becton’s assessment of the Jets’ quarterback, seeing how quickly Rodgers is progressing from a torn left Achilles tendon. Seven weeks after surgery, Rodgers did small dropbacks at MetLife on Sunday.

“He might be an alien,” Becton said. "That’s kind of crazy at his age, and the injury that he had, to be recovering that fast. He’s a different kind of guy for sure.”

Becton said Rodgers’ tireless work to try and return this season is giving the Jets “extra motivation.” The Jets have to be in the playoff race for it to even be a possibility.

“He’s doing everything he can to be back here with us,” Becton said. “It’s actually motivating.”

Rodgers has worn a headset for the last two home games, giving input to the coaches. He’s expected to again on Monday.

“It’s always great to have him on there,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He’s brilliant when it comes to understanding the game of football, so he’s always offering different things up and I appreciate that.”

Cook’s counter

Dalvin Cook admitted he was pressing too much earlier in the season. He was thinking “I might need to break this one” every time he got the football so the Jets would use him more.

“One or two times, I probably missed the read just pressing to make a play,” Cook told Newsday.

Cook, who is averaging just 4.5 touches over the past four games, still believes he can make an impact backing up Breece Hall. Cook has studied his tendencies recently and feels he’ll play more freely now.

“Now I’m going to go in and be me,” Cook said.

Boyer won’t react

Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer wouldn’t comment on Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey saying Will McDonald lined up illegally on Graham Gano’s missed field goal with 24 seconds left last Sunday. McDonald jumped over the line. No penalty flag was thrown.

“I’m not trying to be a [wise guy] at all, but it’s Thursday and we got a hell of a Chargers team coming in here,” Boyer said. “I don’t want to go back there and say 'it is what it is.'”

O-Line getting stronger

Center/guard Joe Tippmann practiced on a limited basis. He missed the last game with a quad injury, but it's possible he could play Monday. Duane Brown returned to practice, opening up the 21-day window for the Jets to activate him from injured reserve. Brown was a full participant.

October is Williams’ month

Linebacker Quincy Williams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. Williams had 45 tackles, six for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Williams’ younger, brother, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month last October.