Aaron Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets this season

The wait is over: Aaron Rodgers wants to be a Jet.

Rodgers finally announced his long-anticipated decision Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers, 39, said he is committed to playing for the Jets.

"At this point, since Friday, I made it clear my intention was to play and it was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said.

"I haven't been holding anything up," Rodgers said, adding that the teams are trying to work out compensation.

Rodgers went into a darkness retreat after the season to help him sort out what he wanted to do next season.

"I went into the darkness 90% retiring, 10% returning," Rodgers said. "When I came out of the darkness, something changed. I don't know exactly what it was, but something changed."

Rodgers said he realized that there was "a little bit of a shift" and that "there was some shopping going on."

"When I came out, I was really interested in what the landscape was, where Green Bay was at . . . It was clear to me that although the Packers were going to say the right thing publicly, they were ready to move on."

Getting Rodgers will be a franchise-changing acquisition for the Jets, who become instant contenders with the four-time MVP leading their offense. Never mind meaningful games in December, the Jets have a chance to play bigger ones in late January and maybe February now.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 12 years and their only Super Bowl came more than five decades ago. Both of those lengthy droughts could end with Rodgers and what’s sure to be a vastly improved offense.

Next up is the Jets and Packers have to work out a trade for Rodgers. They’ve no doubt had conversations during the wait for Rodgers to publicly — and on his terms — let everyone know his intentions for 2023 and beyond.

Rodgers also will have to agree to a restructured contract. He is due to make $59.6 million guaranteed this season.

There have been some tense moments for Jets fans waiting for good news as Rodgers’ decision lingered. It was clear, however, that things were heading in the direction of Rodgers coming to the Jets.

Rodgers spoke fondly of his time in Green Bay and his love of the city and its fans.

“I love you, Green Bay. Thank you,” Rodgers said. “I’m sad as some of you are. But we’ll meet again.”

The question now is who else is coming with him to Florham Park?

ESPN reported that Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of players to target in free agency. They already came to terms with one, who just happened to be one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in Green Bay.

Allen Lazard and the Jets reached an agreement on a four-year deal. The 6-5 wideout has spent his five-year career catching passes from Rodgers and that is set to continue.

Teams can begin signing free agents and making trades as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, which is the official start of the new NFL year.

Other players reportedly on Rodgers’ list include former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Packers free-agent receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Jets presumably wouldn’t be striking deals or reaching out to the representatives of these players if they didn’t believe they were going to end up winning the Rodgers sweepstakes.

Additionally, quarterbacks who had been linked to the Jets — Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo — signed elsewhere. The Jets would not have let two of the top free-agent quarterbacks go that easily if they weren’t confident that they would end up with Rodgers.