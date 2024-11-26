Aaron Rodgers hasn’t decided whether he will play in 2025, but if he does, he said he wants to stay with the Jets.

There was a report that Rodgers wanted to play in 2025 and not for the Jets because of all the turmoil they’ve experienced this season. Rodgers, during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, vehemently denied that.

“I haven’t told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets. So that’s 100 percent false,” Rodgers said Tuesday afternoon. “I came here to win here. So I’m not jumping off ship. Like, ‘Oh I definitely want to play and not in New York.’ I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

Rodgers said he’s “open” to anything, but he knows a lot of factors will determine whether he’s in a Jets’ uniform next year. The Jets have to want Rodgers back, and there’s no certainty they will.

The firing of general manager Joe Douglas last week led to stories and speculation about Rodgers’ immediate and long-term future with the Jets.

Owner Woody Johnson reportedly wanted Rodgers benched after a Week 4 loss to Denver. The same report that said Rodgers wanted to play elsewhere next year included claims that he and Johnson had a fractured relationship and that Rodgers could be cut or placed on injured reserve.

Rodgers responded to the latter by saying, “I will not willingly go on IR without an injury.” He said his body feels good coming off the bye. He also said he has a “good relationship” with the Johnsons. Rodgers recently went to dinner with Woody’s brother Christopher and is closer to him.

“I would say Chris is maybe around a little bit more with Woody, will come on the road trips with us on the plane,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had more conversations with Christopher than with Woody. I have a lot of love and appreciation and gratitude for all the Johnsons.”

Regarding his future, Rodgers said he has to feel good mentally and physically to play a 21st NFL season and he would want to play for a team that can win.

"A lot can change," Rodgers said. "I’m open to whatever comes and not attached to anything. But playing in New York would obviously be my first choice, if I want to play."

Things have not gone remotely close to what anyone expected for Rodgers or the Jets his season. They are 3-8 and headed toward a 14th connective year of missing the playoffs. Robert Saleh was fired after Week 5. Douglas was canned last week. Rodgers was “disappointed” that Douglas was fired because he felt he had “a hand in it,” by not playing well.

The franchise has begun the search for a new general manager and head coach. The Jets hired an outside media and analytics firm, The 33rd Team, to help. Whoever the Jets hire will have input in what happens with Rodgers, unless Woody Johnson decides to move on from the soon to be 41-year-old quarterback before then.

As for this week, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich already has said Rodgers “absolutely” will start Sunday against the Seahawks. Beyond that, Rodgers’ future is very much up in the air.

Ulbrich said there has been no talk of shutting down Rodgers. If he’s afforded the opportunity to finish the season on the field and plays well, it could extend his Jets’ career. Of course, the organization, and new leadership, could decide to go in a different direction at quarterback.

“There’s a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that,” Rodgers said. “If it’s New York, they have to want me to be here. New GM, new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets. Body wise, I got to see how if I’m feeling and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind. … If I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play and everybody feels good about bringing me back then there’s a decision there. If not, there’s all the other options.

“At this point, I’m open to everything and attached to nothing. It’s a good place to be.”