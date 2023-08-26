Aaron Rodgers comes out of preseason game healthy after throwing TD pass to Garrett Wilson in Jets debut

Aaron Rodgers made his Jets debut Saturday evening and it could not have gone any better for Gang Green.

Rodgers played two series, threw one touchdown pass, and was barely touched by the Giants at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game for both teams.

The one touchdown was the first of what should be many from Rodgers to Garrett Wilson.

The night was a victory for the Jets regardless of the score. They weren't concerned that the Giants rested their starters, all that really mattered was that Rodgers came out of the game healthy, which he did.

The next time Rodgers will lead the Jets offense on the field will be on Sept. 11 against AFC-East rival Buffalo at MetLife.

This was the first time that Robert Saleh played his starters on both sides of the football. It was the first time that Rodgers and Wilson played and showed the chemistry and brilliance that could make them a tough duo to stop this season.

Rodgers connected with Wilson on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 8:23 left in the first quarter. It was a perfectly thrown ball that Rodgers put in a place where only Wilson could catch it.

Facing pressure, Rodgers released the ball quickly, before Wilson was even open. He threw right over Giant rookie corner Gemon Green and Wilson made the grab.

Rodgers was done after that throw. He played nine snaps and completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards. Wilson caught three of them for 30 yards and the score.

Saleh said the plan was for Rodgers to play multiple series. He wanted to see the quarterback and the rest of the offense come to the sideline after a possession, make adjustments and then go back on the field.

Mission accomplished.

Rodgers jogged on the field at the 13:14 mark of the first quarter, and his first series didn’t go perfectly. The Jets' offensive line had some issues early against the Giants' backups.

Mekhi Becton started for the first time this preseason at right tackle. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Connor McGovern and left guard Laken Tomlinson started on the interior with Billy Turner at left tackle. Duane Brown, returning from left shoulder surgery, is expected to start there against the Bills.

The series started well with Rodgers throwing a quick screen to Wilson for 10 yards on first down. A 15-yard facemask penalty on the Giants turned it into a 25-yard play.

On second down, Rodgers got it out quickly again and hit tight end Tyler Conklin for 14 yards, but wide receiver Randall Cobb was flagged for a blindside block on the play. Rodgers completed his next pass to Wilson for six yards.

On the next two downs, Rodgers was under pressure and threw incomplete as Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale dialed up blitzes.

After the Jets’ defense forced a three-and-out, Rodgers led the offense back out on the field. The Jets had good field position as the drive started on the Giants’ 48.

Michael Carter opened the drive with a 6-yard run. On second down, Rodgers overthrew C.J. Uzomah to force a third-and-6. On the ensuing play, Rodgers threw it to Wilson, who almost made a ridiculous catch, but Giants corner Amani Oruwariye was called for pass interference. It gave the Jets a first-and-10 from the 24.

After Rodgers completed a 10-yard pass to Mecole Hardman, Rodgers and Wilson connected for their score.

The Jets’ starting defense played seven snaps. Sauce Gardner had a pass break up, Solomon Thomas a tackle for loss and Jermaine Johnson sacked Tyrod Taylor.

Johnson, starting on the edge with Carl Lawson out with a back injury, made a bad mistake on the second play of the game. He hit Taylor when he was already out of bounds and was penalized 15 yards for a late hit. It was the only first down the starters allowed.

Two-minute drill

Hardman injured his right hand in the first half and didn’t return. The Jets are suddenly thin at receiver. Corey Davis surprisingly “stepped away” from football this week. Allen Lazard is dealing with an AC joint injury, although Saleh expects him to be ready for Week 1... Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook did not play, as expected. Hall is returning from left knee surgery after tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season. He has played sparingly in team competition in practice. Cook, who was in Florida for most of the week for the birth of his child, has yet to practice.