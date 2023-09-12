Aaron Rodgers injures ankle, helped off field on first drive of Jets' opener vs. Bills

The Jets’ season started in nightmarish fashion with Aaron Rodgers collapsing onto the MetLife Stadium turf after being sacked on the first series of the game by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers needed help getting off the field and was later driven toward the locker room on a cart. He rode the cart the length of the Jets' bench and then got off and limped into the tunnel with an ankle injury.

He was wearing a walking boot as he was driven to the Jets’ locker room, and underwent X-rays, which were negative. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately known, but the Jets ruled Rodgers out for the game later in the first half.

What a crushing way for the Jets to open the season. This won’t change anyone’s feelings that they are a cursed franchise.

They had sky-high expectations going into this primetime matchup with the Bills because of the acquisition of Rodgers, a four-time MVP. This changed everything.

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers.

The MetLife Stadium crowd was loud and boisterous before and at the start of the game. Rodgers was the last player introduced and received a huge ovation.

The fans went eerily silent after Floyd brought down Rodgers on the Jets’ fourth snap of the game. Rodgers got up, hobbling and then fell on the turf as a hush came over the crowd.

Jets medical personnel ran to Rodgers, who needed assistance coming off the field and couldn’t put pressure on his left foot.

Rodgers went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated. A little while later, the cart came out. He was officially 0-for-1 passing in his Jets debut.

There had been ongoing questions about whether the Jets’ offensive line could protect Rodgers. He was pressured on his first two drop backs. Rodgers was sacked and injured on his third.

The Jets were the NFL’s most hyped team after getting Rodgers in April. They also believed they were going to change the ugly history of the Jets’ franchise.

They have missed the playoffs for 12 consecutive years and their only Super Bowl came 55 years ago. The Jets were confident that Rodgers would lead them into the postseason, and they had a legitimate shot at contending for the Super Bowl.

If Rodgers suffered anything serious, the Jets will have to rely on Wilson, who hasn’t proven he can lead this team.

The No. 2 pick in the draft in 2021 struggled last year. He was benched twice and ultimately lost his starting job.

The team has said that Wilson has come a long way, and learning from Rodgers is helping the young quarterback’s development. Wilson didn’t get off to the best start Monday night. He was 5-for-8 in the first half Monday with one interception.