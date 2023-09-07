Aaron Rodgers on Jets: 'We're going to be a work-in-progress' early on

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers joked about being emotional Monday night when he plays his first real game as a Jet. He said he there would be “a lot of tears” and “a lot of sobbing.”

What Rodgers may not realize is that very well could be the fans’ reaction at the end of the game whether the Jets win or lose against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are expected to win more than lose this season because Rodgers is running the offense. He continues to say he believes the Jets can compete for a Super Bowl, but he cautioned that they probably would need time to establish themselves.

“There’s a lot of ideas about how good we’re going to be, how good everybody else is going to be,” Rodgers said after Thursday’s practice. “Nothing really matters until you get on the field. and you go out there and play.

“It takes a few weeks to figure out your identity on both sides of the ball. We’re going to be a work-in-progress. But we got some good tests out of the gate. We got to start fast on Monday.”

The Jets have a tough schedule early. Four of their first six opponents won at least 12 games last year, including both Super Bowl teams in Kansas City (Week 4) and Philadelphia (Week 6).

There are a lot of new faces on offense for the Jets, a new system and players re-acclimating themselves after being limited in training camp and the preseason.

“It’s only Week 1,” coach Robert Saleh said. “If we win or lose it isn’t going to make-or-break the season.”

Rodgers said last week that the pressing questions heading into the season are how much Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook can give the Jets and whether Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton can play a full game.

Cook practiced in full Thursday. Hall, Brown and Becton were all limited. They’re expected to play, but there is some merit to Rodgers’ question.

The reality is the Jets will be relying heavily on their highly-rated defense and a lot will be riding on Rodgers’ 39-year-old arm. That has created a lot of hype and Super Bowl dreams for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons.

Rodgers is confident it eventually will all come together, and in his ability to lead the Jets.

“There’s anywhere from 6-12 teams every year that can probably do it and we’re one of those 6-12 teams,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who spent 18 years with the Packers, is statistically coming off of one of his worst seasons. But the four-time MVP is judged differently than most. He threw 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while playing the final 12 games with a broken thumb he suffered against the Giants.

Although it was the first time since 2010 that Rodgers threw double-digit interceptions, that would have been one of the greatest seasons for a Jets quarterback. Only Ryan Fitzpatrick (31) and Vinny Testaverde (29) have thrown more than 26 touchdown passes in a season.

Rodgers, who has said he feels rejuvenated and reinvigorated by joining the Jets, does not envision having a repeat performance this year.

“I’m not looking at this like I have to bounce back or do anything,” Rodgers said. “I just have to play the way I know how to play. I’ve been working my [expletive] off for the last six months to try and put a better product on the field than last year, and I expect to.”

Rodgers knows how much the hungry Jets fans are looking forward to seeing him lead their team this season. He didn’t have a message for them for Week 1, just a request.

“I just want them to show up early and be as loud as possible when we’re on defense,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of excitement for the right reasons. We’ll hopefully put a good product on the field starting Monday.”