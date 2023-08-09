Jets' Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Panthers' top pick Bryce Young

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Just as the Jets are starting to get used to being around Aaron Rodgers, Wednesday gave another team a chance to be star-struck by the future Hall of Famer.

The Panthers – and rookie quarterback Bryce Young in particular – enjoyed the opportunity to share some moments with Rodgers before, during, and after the joint practice at Wofford College.

“It was definitely great,” Young said. “It’s great being able to see him work and see him operate. That’s someone that I’ve observed and always looked at and watched for a long time growing up… He talked a little bit about his experience and wished me luck and asked me about how things were going. We both were warming up, so we both kinda had to get back to our teams and periods, but just for him to take the time to come out and to say something, I really appreciate it.”

During Rodgers’ media availability he said he is a “fan” of Young’s.

“I like the kid a lot,” Rodgers said. “I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor. I like his movement, I like the way he throws … I think Carolina is in good hands.”

Rodgers said he also gave Young some advice.

“Be gentle with yourself,” he said. “It’s a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn’t go right. That’s not true. It’s a long journey. It’s about holding onto your confidence and enjoying the ride, enjoying the little things every day. I think he has a great head on his shoulders and he’ll be just fine.”