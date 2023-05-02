Aaron Rodgers says he's living the dream in his new Jets home

Aaron Rodgers called his first week as a Jet “a dream” and said he’s had to pinch himself sometimes.

The Jets and their fans probably feel the same way.

“Everything’s new and exciting and fun,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday afternoon. “I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes. It’s been a dream for sure. Just to be here, I definitely feel energized to be in the building.”

Rodgers, in turn, has energized the Jets and their fan base since being acquired from Green Bay last week. Rodgers has stayed in New Jersey, worked out with his teammates and gone to some NHL and NBA playoff games with them.

He attended Rangers' and Knicks’ games last week at the Garden. Rodgers went to MSG again Tuesday night, this time with Sauce Gardner to see Game 2 of the Knicks-Heat series.

Rodgers has also been on the field, throwing passes to some of his targets. The four-time MVP was wowed by second-year receiver Garrett Wilson. Rodgers compared last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year to his former Packers teammate Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro receiver.

“Garrett, he’s a talented guy,” Rodgers said. “I threw him a pass today and I just kind of turned and was like, ‘Wow.’ Just his ability to get in and out of his breaks. There was a number 17 I played with for a long time that does it better than anybody. But the explosiveness in and out of the breaks, the 17 here is pretty similar.”

Rodgers said it has been “weird” coming to a different facility and environment after spending 18 years in Green Bay. But he is “embracing the change.” Rodgers said he’s gotten “lost in the facility, trying to figure out where to go.”

His plan is to stick around as long as he can. Rodgers estimated that he would be here for about half of the Jets’ OTAs plus minicamp, which is a lot more than he attended his last several years as a Packer.

“It’s good to be around here with all the guys,” Rodgers said. “I think guys feel the energy that I’ve been bringing and I kind of bring on a daily basis. There’s a lot of excitement around here.

“It’s been fun getting to meet everybody. It’s been a dream. I’ve just been pinching myself every day, just how special this opportunity is. It’s fun. Change can be great. It’s difficult for sure. There’s some weird, bittersweet moments. Driving into 1 Jets Drive is a little different than driving into 1265 Lombardi every single day. But I’m enjoying it and just really happy to be here.”

Rodgers also is enjoying being a part of the playoff atmosphere in New York, which he believes the Jets and their fans will experience later this year.

He said he joked with friends about meeting Spike Lee, Martha Stewart and Patrick Ewing on Sunday. Rodgers said he would like to throw out the first pitch at a Mets and Yankees game. According to Rodgers, the Mets have reached out, but the Yankees haven’t yet.

”I would love to do that at some point,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t thrown a first pitch out in a while. I’m not sure what it would be but I’d be definitely trying to throw that thing pretty hard.”