Aaron Rodgers walked off the MetLife Stadium field with his longtime teammate Davante Adams and into an uncertain future.

Rodgers’ Hall of Fame career may have come to a close in the Jets’ season-ending 32-20 win over Miami on Sunday. It might have been Rodgers’ final game as a Jet regardless.

The 41-year-old Rodgers hasn’t decided whether he wants play a 21st NFL season. If he does, the Jets may opt to move on from him.

The season began with such hype and hope for the Jets. It ended well short of expectations and rife with drama, turnover and unfulfilled promise. The Jets went 5-12 and will pick seventh in the draft.

Rodgers made history and achieved a memorable milestone before closing out this forgettable Jets’ season. He became the fifth NFL quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. Rodgers joined Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and his former Green Bay teammate Brett Favre in that elite class.

His milestone touchdown was a 5-yard pass to Tyler Conklin with 7:57 left in the second quarter.

Rodgers threw a season-high touchdown passes Sunday, giving him 503 in his career. He was 23-for-36 for 274 yards with an interception. If this was it for Rodgers, his last pass was a touchdown to Breece Hall.

Two Jets receivers also enjoyed milestones.

Adams caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Adams, acquired from the Las Vegas in October, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season. Adams and Rodgers have now connected on 83 touchdowns, playoffs included. That’s the third most for a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history

Garrett Wilson had four catches for 51 yards and became just the second Jet to catch 100 passes in a season. Brandon Marshall had 109 grabs in 2015.

The defense had four takeaways against Miami – two of them interceptions by safety Ashtyn Davis.

The Jets came into this season expecting to make the playoffs and believing they would be one of the teams with a shot at playing in the Super Bowl. Things went terribly wrong, resulting in arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history.

There have been worse seasons in the Jets’ troubling history. The return of Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1 last year, plus the additions that seemed to shore up some holes gave the Jets and their fans confidence that the 13-year playoff drought would finally end.

Instead, the Jets extended the longest active streak for futility in the four major sports to 14 years.

And now they will undergo a facelift this offseason that started in October.

Owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss in London to the Vikings. The Jets were 2-3 at the time. That hasty decision set the Jets back, especially on defense.

Johnson thought it would change the energy and lead to positive results. The Jets went 3-9 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who seemed to have too much on his plate as he continued to be the Jets’ defensive coordinator.

General manager Joe Douglas also was fired in-season. Johnson made the move during the Jets’ Week 12 bye. He wanted to get a jump-start on the process of finding Douglas’ successor.

The Jets already have interviewed four candidates for the general manager position and two for their head coaching job.

Mike Vrabel is a leading candidate for the Jets coaching job, but they will have competition – from within their division.

The Patriots fired Jerod Mayo on Sunday. Vrabel won three Super Bowls with New England. He’s expected to be high on the Patriots’ list.

Both Jets’ searches should pick up steam this week now that the regular season is over. The Jets can begin interviewing people who are currently employed by NFL teams.

The new regime will have some difficult decisions to make regarding some high-profile players: Rodgers and Adams.

There is an argument to be made to run it back with both of them with Rodgers as the bridge quarterback for a young player the Jets either draft or acquire in the offseason. Moving on from Rodgers might be what they do, though – even if he decides he wants to play in 2025.

Rodgers will turn 42 next season. He clearly showed signs of his age and wear-and-tear despite having one of the better quarterback seasons in Jets’ history. He finished with 3,897 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. Both were the third most in a season in franchise history.

It’s also concerning how the relationship between Rodgers and Garrett Wilson seemed to deteriorate. There have been rumblings about Wilson possibly requesting a trade whether Rodgers is back or not.

Adams’ future is murky as well. His cap number is $38.3 million in 2025. Adams, who was acquired the week after Saleh was fired, would have to take a pay cut to remain with the Jets and willing to do so if Rodgers doesn’t return. The Jets may end up having to trade Adams if he’s not on board with these things.