Aaron Rodgers likely to be medically cleared for contact this week, according to reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers appears to be getting closer to being medically cleared for contact.

ESPN reported on Saturday night that it’s likely that Rodgers will get that clearance this week. TMZ reported the same thing last week. Rodgers said he didn’t know where TMZ had heard that. However, it fits the timeline of everything regarding Rodgers.

The Jets have to activate Rodgers from injured reserve by Wednesday or he will remain there the rest of the season. Rodgers has targeted the Jets’ Christmas Eve game against Washington as a possible return from a left Achilles tendon tear.

Even if Rodgers is cleared, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will play again this season. One of the biggest factors will be where the Jets are in the standings and if they have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.

The Jets are 5-8 and in 13th place in the AFC. A loss Sunday in Miami would all but end their playoff hopes.

Rodgers has said it wouldn’t “make a ton of sense” to come back if the Jets aren’t playing for anything. The organization also would have a say in that. If they are eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets likely would want the 40-year-old Rodgers to continue to get stronger and get ready for next season.

Rodgers was injured on the Jets’ fourth offensive snap of the season. That type of injury usually is season-ending, but he underwent a SpeedBridge repair to shorten his recovery time. He has been rehabbing furiously to come back more quickly than anyone ever has.

Rodgers returned to practice on Nov. 29 and has logged six limited practices during the last three weeks. Robert Saleh said on Friday that Rodgers “pushed it a little” during Thursday’s practice. According to Saleh, Rodgers ran bootlegs and jogged from drill to drill.

“It’s unbelievable,” Saleh said. “Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week. But this dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares, and I have an appreciation for him.”