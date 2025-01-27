Jets' decision on Aaron Rodgers up to Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ future as a Jet remains unclear. The only thing that seems certain is that Woody Johnson won’t be involved in the decision.

The Jets’ owner said he would welcome back Rodgers next season but that it’s up to new head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey to decide.

“I’m going to leave that to them,” Johnson said Monday afternoon. “They’ve got to take a look at how the team’s composed and what they think they need and put all that together.”

It’s been widely speculated that Johnson would want to move in a different direction at quarterback, but he said he “absolutely” would want Rodgers back if his new coach and general manager do, and he added that he will stay out of it.

“I’m not going to voice my opinion,” Johnson said. “No, that’s up to them.”

The official word from the Jets’ new regime is that they’re very early in the evaluation process with Rodgers and the roster as a whole. Glenn said they texted the future Hall of Fame quarterback that they want to talk with him.

Rodgers, 41, has yet to commit to playing next season. If he does, he has said the Jets are his first choice, but Glenn and Mougey weren’t ready to say they want him back just yet.

The Jets on Monday introduced new head coach Aaron Glenn, who promised the fans they can expect to see sustained winning. Newsday Jets beat writer Al Iannazzone reports. Credit: Ed Murray

“We’ve already texted Aaron,” Glenn said. “Me and [Mougey] are going to sit there and we’re going to watch every game tape there is. And then we’re going to look at the whole roster.

“This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks. This is about the roster. We plan on building the best roster that we can. So whatever that may be — guard, tackle, defensive tackle — that’s what we’re evaluating. Now listen, everybody’s on the microscope, that’s just what it is. So we’re going to do the best we can to make sure we build the best roster.”

When Glenn was asked what he looks for in a quarterback, Rodgers fit his description.

“A winner,” Glenn said. “Mental and physical toughness.”

In his second year with the Jets after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener, Rodgers had one of the better quarterback seasons in franchise history. Playing through various injuries, he appeared in all 17 games and threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But the Jets went 5-12.

Both sides surely will want to come to a conclusion on whether to move forward together sooner rather than later.

“First and foremost, I got the most respect for Aaron Rodgers and what he’s done in this league as a player,” Mougey said. “One of the greatest of all time to play the position. One of the greatest players of all time. So I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through. We have ours.

“But yeah, that day is going to come. I don’t have a timeline on it, but I look forward to it.”