Now that the Jets have begun their search for a general manager, Aaron Rodgers hopes whomever they hire will consider keeping Jeff Ulbrich as the coach.

The Jets interviewed former Falcons general manager Thomas Dmitroff on Monday and ex-Titans GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday. They’re also set to meet with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former player and front-office executive for the Commanders and Eagles.

“It seems like they want to hire a GM before they hire a coach or maybe a GM by the end of the season and then the GM help aid in the coaching search,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I’m hopeful that Brick gets a chance with whoever that it is.

“I am not a part of those conversations, nor do I expect to be and that’s just fine with me.”

Ulbrich, the Jets defensive coordinator, took over as interim coach for the remainder of the season after Robert Saleh was fired following a Week 5 loss in London. The Jets were 2-3 at the time and have gone 2-7 under Ulbrich.

He was put in a tough position, being named a head coach for the first time in the middle of the season. Ulbrich could get a formal interview, but it would be surprising if the Jets don’t go in another direction in so many areas, including quarterback.

“This season is hard on everybody,” Rodgers said. “Everybody’s job, players, coaches, support staff is all in jeopardy. There’s a lot of people that could be looking for work … There’s going to be some changes, that’s part of it. Hell, I might be one of those. But I’m going to be just fine. It will be interesting to see what happens.”

Rodgers, 41, hasn’t decided whether he wants to play in 2025. His performance lately could push him to return for a 21st season, even if it’s not with the Jets.

He wore a black T-shirt Tuesday that said, “Open To Everything Attached To Nothing.” It’s become Rodgers’ catch phrase regarding his situation, knowing everything is up in the air. He said the Jets are his “first option” if he plays, but he’s not closing the door on anything.

The four-time MVP has elevated his play in recent weeks, which could lead to interest from other. Rodgers’ resurgence has coincided with him feeling well physically. After dealing with hamstring, ankle and knee issues earlier in the season, Rodgers said he’s feeling great.

He’s thrown for 628 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games. Rodgers had 13 touchdown passes and one interception over his last seven.

The 41-year-old quarterback was jumping around and celebrating like a little kid after hooking up with Davante Adams for a 71-yard score in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. It was a brilliant game for Adams. He caught nine passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion – all after halftime.

Rodgers said the two former Packers having that turn-back-the-clock game together after reuniting in October made some of the bad things that happened this season all worth it.

“That feeling never gets old,” Rodgers said. “Being able to throw to one of your best friends in the world, best friend in the league, down the middle 71 yards on the money and him make a beautiful catch after a great protection to take the lead in the fourth quarter less than four minutes (to go), that (expletive) never gets old, that never will get old.

“I told (Adams) after the game, as disappointing as this season has been if you have to go through all this (expletive) to be able to have moments like today then I swear to you -- we both agreed on this -- that it was all worth it.”

Jets veteran defensive tackle Solomon Thomas said seeing that and how Rodgers and Adams work in practice are things he will take with him from this disappointing season.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted because you’re watching two of the best to play the game,” Thomas said. “Being a fan of this game, being a football fan, loving football, these are things you die to see.

“Seeing two Hall of Famers work together who have that connection, two guys who just do everything right inside the building, outside the building, their routine, how they take care of their teammates, how they work in practice. They’re role models for how we’re supposed to do this.”