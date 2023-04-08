Jets GM Joe Douglas on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's gonna be here'

Jets general manager Joe Douglas on Friday night assuaged the fears of impatient Jets fans when he said definitively that the team still plans to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers.

Appearing at an event in Jersey City, N.J., hosted by the WFAN morning show, Douglas was on stage with Boomer Esiason when the former Jets quarterback put his arm around the general manager’s shoulder and said, “I have to ask you: Aaron Rodgers, when’s he coming?”

Douglas, smiling, responded, “He’s gonna be here,” causing Esiason to raise his arms in triumph and the crowd at White Eagle Hall to erupt in cheers.

The Packers have indicated they are prepared to move on without Rodgers, who last month said he would like to be a Jet. The next important milestone in the process is the NFL Draft, which begins April 27 and figures to be a strong motivator to complete a deal that involves 2023 draft picks.