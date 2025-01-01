FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers needs a break.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Rodgers reflected on his 20-year NFL career and two seasons with the Jets. The 41-year-old quarterback sounded like he is leaning toward walking away from football and, if nothing else, is done with the Jets.

Rodgers said he has nothing but “gratitude” for his time with the Jets, calling them “the best two years of my life.” But he’s also looking forward to exhaling after Sunday’s season finale – perhaps the last game of Rodgers’ career - and deciding if he wants to play next year.

“I need a break, mentally,” Rodgers said. “I don't want to make a decision until I've been able to rest mentally and physically.

Rodgers said it’s been “a grind” since he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 last season. He’s not sure if he wants to go through it again.

“I just need a break mentally to kind of refresh and put my feet in the sand and then see where I am after that,” Rodgers said.

The four-time MVP initially joked about needing to go into “darkness” again. He famously did that after the 2022 season. When he emerged and learned that Green Bay was ready to move on from him , he chose to play for the Jets.

“I think I'm done with that,” Rodgers said. “I won’t be doing any darkness retreats this offseason.”

Rodgers expects to make a decision before free agency in March. The Jets could move on from him long before then.

There have been reports that Rodgers and owner Woody Johnson don’t have a good relationship. Rodgers has said he wouldn’t be surprised if he’s released the day after this disappointing season ends.

The Jets will have a new general manager and head coach who may have a say in Rodgers’ future with the team. They may want to start over.

“I don't take it personally, so it's not a weird feeling,” Rodgers said. “I've been in the game for so long. I think the thing we just long for is that kind of rest and rejuvenation period. If I want to play and they don’t want me here, then I’ll see if there's other options. But first I got to wrap my head around doing the grind one more time.”

The Jets will host Miami Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers has thought about it being his last game ever, but said he won’t be thinking about it on Sunday.

“I'll just be enjoying this,” Rodgers said. “I'm trying to stay in the moment. It's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I’ve been able to be part of, what I've been able to accomplish. I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said it’s been a privilege to coach Rodgers.

“I learned a lot about football, about life, about him, about myself,” Ulbrich added. “He challenges you in the best of ways and at the same time he's got tons of knowledge on and off the field regarding a lot of things. I'm a better human being for being around him this amount of time.”

The Jets had expectations of contending for a playoff spot and dreams of competing for the Super Bowl. Rodgers believed they had a legitimate chance at both. They came up way short and now Rodgers understands his time with the Jets appears over.

“I’m just more resigned to the reality of the situation,” Rodgers said. “There's going to be change here. If I’m a part of the change then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.

“It's been a great experience all around. I'm disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team but really thankful for the opportunity.”

Rodgers would like to end the season with a win and a career milestone. He needs one more touchdown pass to be the fifth NFL player with 500.

“I'll be fine in my bed 20 years from now with 499,” Rodgers said, “but 500 definitely looks better on paper.”

Two-minute drill

Safety Chuck Clark was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. … Ulbrich said kicker Greg Zuerlein’s back tightened up before the Buffalo game. The Jets placed Zuerlein on IR and signed Greg Joseph - their fifth kicker this season - to the active roster. … Ulbrich said players whose availability for Sunday are in question are Sauce Gardner (hamstring), Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and Morgan Moses (ankle).