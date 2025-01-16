Aaron Rodgers talks Jets future, Mike McCarthy relationship

Aaron Rodgers gave a resounding endorsement to an available successful coach who is not currently on the Jets’ list of candidates for their head-coaching vacancy.

Mike McCarthy is a free agent after he and the Cowboys parted ways earlier this week. Rodgers spoke glowingly about McCarthy, his coach for 13 seasons with Green Bay — including one in which they won the Super Bowl — during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday.

Rodgers’ future as a Jet remains up in the air. It might become clearer if the Jets were to hire McCarthy. “Hell of a ball coach,” Rodgers said. “What he did this year with the amount of injuries that they had was amazing . . . Anybody who plays for Mike and gets to know him a little bit and gets to feel that great big heart that he’s got, it’s special.”

Rodgers wasn’t asked specifically about McCarthy and the Jets, but his remarks will lead to speculation that if the Jets move on from him, he could join McCarthy on his new team. Rodgers, 41, hasn’t decided whether he will play another season.

The Jets went 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season. It led to the in-season firings of coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas and questions about whether Rodgers will get another shot to lead this team.

“I think everybody understands that it’s going to come down to a GM and coach and myself and whether we all want to do the dance together or if it’s not in the cards,” Rodgers said.

The Jets have interviewed 15 known candidates for their general manager position and 12 for the coaching job. The latter list is expected to hit 17 or 18. McCarthy, who is 174-112 with 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons, is getting interest from the Bears and Saints.

Rodgers was asked about the exit meetings he had with the Jets and brought up his meetings with McCarthy in Green Bay.

“I always felt like everything I told Mike got taken to heart and then he would always have things for me to think about to work on, to contemplate in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “So I really appreciated his feedback over the years, always made me feel like I was being listened to and that there were things that we can improve on moving forward.”

Rodgers has had “limited communication” with the Jets as they continue their searches for a general manager and head coach. He is focused on getting his body and mind right while also trying to stay safe and help friends impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

When Rodgers flew home to Malibu last week, his house had no power, but he’s fortunate that that was the extent of his issues. Rodgers is not in an area that was affected but knows many people who lost their homes to the fires.

“A lot of the attention has gone to so many celebrities who lost their houses,” Rodgers said. “But there’s a lot of other people that are just your average great Southern California folks who lost everything as well.”

Before leaving the Jets’ facility, Rodgers said he met with and had “nice conversations” with owner Woody Johnson and his brother, Christopher, team president Hymie Elhai and Jeff Ulbrich, the interim coach after Saleh was fired.

Rodgers offered some “constructive things” in his meeting with Christopher Johnson and Elhai and spoke about the team with Woody Johnson.

“I think there’s always ways to improve and I was impressed to see that the meeting with Christopher and Hymie was a lot about that,” Rodgers said. “The meeting with Woody was more about the team, future, different things.”

Late in the season, Rodgers looked like someone who could continue playing. He threw a season-high four touchdown passes in the season finale, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 in his career.

“He can still play this game at a very, very high level,” Ulbrich said. “Whether he plays or not after this will be completely up to him because I’m sure he’ll have an opportunity.”