Aaron Rodgers: Health, Jets' postseason potential will determine return timeline

Aaron Rodgers’ plan is to be back with the Jets full-time beginning next week as he continues working toward an improbable return this season.

Rodgers has been rehabbing from a torn left Achilles tendon in California. He’s flown back to be on the sideline for the Jets’ last several games at MetLife Stadium and was in Las Vegas on Sunday night when they lost to the Raiders.

There was a report on NBC that Rodgers was shooting to play again in mid-December. He walked that back a little Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying he never said “anything definitive” to sideline reporter Melissa Stark about his return.

Aside from how he feels, a key component on whether Rodgers returns is where the Jets (4-5) are in the standings.

“There’s no set date,” Rodgers said. “It could change. If I have a great week this week or next week that could be a little accelerated. If we are not in it, in three or four weeks, that could take it a different way. I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back. That’s about all I can tell you at this point.”

The Jets have dropped two straight games, and their offense continues to be in shambles. They haven’t scored a touchdown since the first quarter of their overtime win against the Giants in Week 8.

Zach Wilson threw a late interception in Sunday’s 16-12 loss to the Raiders, but the Jets squandered scoring chances throughout. They had a touchdown nullified by a penalty. The Jets also had two penalties that erased big plays that would have put them in the red zone.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson are receiving most of the blame for the Jets’ inability to score. Rodgers came to the defense of both men and noted “a lot positions” are contributing to this run of futility.

“There’s a lot of geniuses out there with ideas about how to fix the whole thing,” Rodgers said. “In actuality it’s very simple. You watch the film you can see where the issues lie. There’s plays to be made, there’s opportunities that are out there and we’re just not getting it done.”

“I won MVP twice in this same offense,” Rodgers added. “I’m a believer in the offense. There’s a lot of positions who got to play better. It’s easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach and Nathaniel, but there’s a lot of positions that need to play better.”

Robert Saleh believes the same way, which is why he revealed on Monday that he is not changing the quarterback or the play-caller.

“It is hard to make changes just to make changes, just to pacify something, especially when someone’s not deserving,” Saleh said.

The Jets’ season and playoff hopes are very much alive and were helped by the Bills’ loss Monday night to the Broncos. The Jets are in Buffalo (5-5) on Sunday. If they beat the Bills, thus sweeping the season series, the Jets would be in second place in the AFC East and own the tiebreaker.

Next week, the Jets host the Dolphins on Black Friday in what could be for first place in the division if everything falls the Jets' way. Rodgers will be there for that and then going forward.

“I’m going to be back there full-time real soon,” Rodgers said. “Real soon. That’s always been the plan. The plan has been once we got to Thanksgiving was to be back there full time.”

It makes sense considering Rodgers’ unofficial timeline from last week — “a few fortnights” — and the fact that it’s the first of three straight Jets home games.

Rodgers would have to be cleared by doctors and the Jets’ medical staff before he can be designated to return to practice and open a 21-day window to be activated. Everything he’s done since the day after the injury has been with that in mind.

“Nothing’s changed as far as my timeline,” Rodgers said. “We got to be in the mix. I’ve got to be healthy. I definitely still want to come back.”

Jets add OL

The Jets signed offensive tackle Austin Deculus, a 2022 sixth-round pick of the Texans. Deculus, who is 6-5, 320 pounds, played 12 games the past two seasons for Houston. The Jets waived defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to make room for Deculus.