Robert Saleh on Rodgers: 'Aaron wants to play'

The Jets’ record makes it illogical for Aaron Rodgers to play again this season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to push it.

“Aaron wants to play,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Monday. “Let’s not confuse that one. That’s why he’s been working so hard to get back. His willingness to play even if he’s not a hundred percent is at the forefront of his mind. He wants to go. Until he’s actually cleared, I’m not going to talk about it with anybody.”

Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1, could be cleared in the next couple of days. The Jets have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. Saleh wouldn’t reveal whether they will, but he would have to be to continue practicing.

The Jets are 5-9 and officially out of playoff contention. It doesn’t make sense for Rodgers to push it. That will be weighed heavily by owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh when they sit down with Rodgers to discuss his near future.

The organization is thinking about the player’s safety and the big picture. They want Rodgers healthy for next season. Rodgers has been on a mission to be the fastest player to ever return from a torn Achilles. He targeted the Dec. 24 game against the Commanders, but he’s yet to go through a full practice.

“You can make arguments either way on both sides of the coin,” Saleh said. “Until that conversation is actually real, it’s not a conversation I’m actually thinking about.”

It’s going to have to be had soon.

“We’ve got to meet with his doctors and see if there’s actual clearance on their part,” Saleh said. “There’s got to be clearance on our doctors' parts, so there’s a lot of steps there. Obviously there’s got to be a discussion with Aaron in terms of what the next step would be and the comfort level of everybody on board.

“It’s not something that’s made in a vacuum, but all the right conversations would be had.”

Saleh couldn’t name a quarterback for Sunday’s game yet.

Zach Wilson is in the concussion protocol after taking a beating in Sunday’s 30-0 loss to the Dolphins. Saleh said if Wilson is cleared later this week, he would start against Washington. If not, it will be Trevor Siemian, who finished Sunday’s game.

What a 'disaster'

Tight end Tyler Conklin had trouble summing up what happened against Miami, but then put it this way: “It was just a lot of little things that led to what seemed to be a disaster.” Conklin said the flight from Miami was “pretty quiet … I don’t think anyone really knows how to feel exactly. It was definitely a pretty quiet ride.”

Two-minute drill

Saleh said offensive linemen Carter Warren (hip) and Max Mitchell (shoulder) have a chance to return Sunday … Saleh said it doesn’t look good for defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who left the Miami loss with a hip injury.