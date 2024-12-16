Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Jets is uncertain, but lately he’s played like someone who has plenty of football left in him.

The 41-year-old Rodgers is feeling healthy and moving around the pocket well. So well that interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich believes Rodgers could play multiple years after this one and hopes that he does.

“After seeing him run around the last couple of weeks and getting his mobility back and getting his health back, every part of me is like this guy’s got a couple more years at the very least left in him,” Ulbrich said during a Monday Zoom call. “I think that’s going to be a conversation between him and him. If he maintains good health, he’s a guy that I would love to see play longer just because he is such a special player.”

Rodgers has said he’s unsure if he wants to play a 21st NFL season, but the Jets would be his “first option" if he does.

That will be up to owner Woody Johnson or whoever the Jets’ next general manager and coach are. Rodgers may be the best option as a bridge to a young quarterback if the Jets draft one, as expected. Of course, Rodgers could decide to move on from the Jets after this tumultuous season.

He has taken the brunt of the blame for the Jets not living up to playoff expectations. They’re 4-10 with three games remaining and won’t be participating in the postseason for the 14th consecutive season.

Some of the onus should be on Rodgers. He has the football in his hands and hasn’t been able to lift the Jets in many close games. He did Sunday, though, with the help of his good friend Davante Adams.

Rodgers threw for 289 yards and three touchdown passes in a 32-25 win in Jacksonville. Two were to Adams, who had a monster day with nine grabs for 198 yards — all of it coming in the second half. Rodgers also led the Jets on the ground, scrambling for a season-high 45 rushing yards, his most since 2019.

To Rodgers’ credit, he hasn’t blamed his injuries. After returning this season from a torn left Achilles tendon, Rodgers has dealt with hamstring, knee and ankle injuries. He hasn’t missed a game, though.

As he’s gotten healthier, Rodgers has looked more like the quarterback the Jets hoped they were getting two years ago.

“You’re starting to see Aaron Rodgers, the real Aaron Rodgers,” Ulbrich said. “It probably should be celebrated more than it is right now, but [I] also get it from the standpoint of our record and a lack of success from a team perspective. Last couple of games it’s been really cool to see him get back into form.”

Rodgers has completed 43 of 69 passes (62.3%) for 628 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two games. He has a passer rating of 111.3 in those two games.

In the last seven games, Rodgers has 13 touchdown passes to one interception and had a passer rating of 104 or higher in five games. The Jets went 2-5, including four losses by six points or fewer. The defense squandered fourth-quarter leads late in those four defeats.

Rodgers has thrown 23 touchdown passes overall, which is the seventh-most in the NFL and ninth-highest in franchise history

Veteran defensive tackle Solomon Thomas said he wouldn’t be surprised at whatever Rodgers does next season. Thomas is just enjoying his time with Rodgers.

“The age he is and how long he’s been doing it, he’s still out there making plays the way he is,” Thomas said. “Led our team in rushing yesterday, led game-winning drives, out there slinging the ball like he’s young. It’s really cool to watch. I wouldn’t be surprised if Aaron is done because he has nothing left to prove. And I wouldn’t surprised if Aaron wants to keep playing because he definitely has it left.

“Aaron could do whatever he wants. However he finishes, he’ll be probably the best to ever do it. That’s really cool. He’s earned that and he's worked for that. It’s been fun to see a Hall of Famer work like that.”

Two-minute drill

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday’s game after an official saw him stumble after making a tackle. But Sherwood said he stepped on a teammate's foot. “He thought I was dizzy and he just sent me to the sideline to get evaluated real quick,” said Sherwood, who returned and finished the game . . . Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (collarbone) are being evaluated for their injuries from Sunday’s game.