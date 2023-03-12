Aaron Rodgers on his decision for next season: 'Stay tuned'

Don’t worry, Jets fans. The wait for Aaron Rodgers to announce his decision is nearing an end.

“I think it won’t be long,” Rodgers said Saturday night in California. “There’s a time limit for all of this.”

Rodgers gave a brief interview to former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall at the star quarterback’s flag football charity event.

The outcome everyone is anticipating is that Rodgers will choose to leave Green Bay and play for the Jets. Once that is known, the Jets will finalize a trade with the Packers for Rodgers. Some parameters surely are in place. They’ve had enough time.

“Stay tuned,” Rodgers said.

The decision should come by Monday, the unofficial start of NFL free agency known as the legal tampering period. The very latest likely would be Wednesday – the start of the new league year when teams can officially begin signing free agents. The Jets and Packers both need to know his decision so they can move forward with assembling their rosters.

The Jets would have to pursue a quarterback in free agency if Rodgers opts to retire or return to Green Bay. Both outcomes are considered unlikely at this point. The Packers are ready for Jordan Love to become their quarterback.

“It’s trying to find what he wants and what we want,” Packers president Mark Murphy said. “Hopefully we can find a win-win situation.”

The Packers granted the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers, which they first did on Monday. The next day, a contingent of Jets officials flew out to California to meet with Rodgers on owner Woody Johnson’s private plane.

The group included Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and team president Hymie Elhai. Hackett has a good relationship with Rodgers, having served three years as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator.

When Marshall asked Rodgers about getting to meet and talk to Johnson, he said, ““It’s always interesting meeting prominent figures in the sport. Yeah, it’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you.”



