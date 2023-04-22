Jets, Packers to get trade done for Aaron Rodgers before NFL Draft?

It’s been more than a month since Aaron Rodgers publicly declared that his “intention” is to play for the Jets. The wait for Rodgers to become a Jet finally could be nearing an end.

As the stalemate between the Jets and Packers lingered, many NFL sources predicted that the two sides would strike a deal the week of the NFL Draft. One source said he could see it happening “hours before” the draft begins Thursday.

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened on Day 2, hours before the Jets are on the clock with picks 42 and 43 in the second round. One of them is expected to go to the Packers in a Rodgers’ trade.

The holdup in negotiations has stemmed from the Packers wanting to get the most in return for one of their franchise’s all-time great players. The Jets won’t give up their first-round pick (No. 13) and are reluctant to deal one next year for the 39-year-old Rodgers, who said he was “90%” leaning toward retirement before his now-infamous darkness retreat.

It’s unclear whether Rodgers is going to be one-and-done or play multiple years. Any picks the Jets give Green Bay beyond this season will be conditional likely based on performance or perhaps how long Rodgers commits to play.

The Jets have been operating as if Rodgers will be their quarterback when they open the season in September. They haven’t pursued any free agents or engaged other teams in trades for a quarterback.

At last month’s owners’ meetings in Arizona, owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh all expressed optimism and confidence that a deal for Rodgers would get done.

Douglas also gave plenty of hope to Jets’ fans earlier this month while appearing on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio Live” event when Boomer Esiason asked about Rodgers.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas said.

All indications are that Rodgers feels the same.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said on “The Crew” podcast with Josina Anderson that Rodgers tried to recruit him to the Jets. Campbell was close to signing with the Jets before choosing Atlanta.

“It was kind of crazy because Aaron Rodgers texted me,” Campbell said. “He’s like, ‘Yo, man, let’s go win a championship together.’”

The handful of moves the Jets have made this offseason have been with Rodgers in mind, and that’s expected to continue in this draft.

The Jets signed receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and offensive linemen Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon. Strengthening the line and adding more playmakers to maximize the likely short window the Jets have with Rodgers as their presumptive starter will be priorities in the draft as well.

Most draft experts believe the Jets will use the No. 13 pick on an offensive tackle. Douglas is always looking to shore up the line and there is a definite need to do that with tackles Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Max Mitchell all returning from season-ending injuries last year.

Georgia’s Broderick Jones, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski are possibilities. Though, some project Skoronski to be a guard in the NFL and he may already be off the board before the Jets pick 13th.

Jones, a one-year starter at left tackle, and Johnson have been linked to the Jets the most. They come from major programs, and both are considered plug-and-play guys with big upside.

“I think at 13, Broderick Jones makes the most sense,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said.

Wisconsin center Joe Tippman, Ohio State center Luke Wypler and versatile Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave could be in play for the Jets in the second round. If things go as seemingly planned, though, the Jets will be dealing one of their second-round picks for a four-time MVP.

“It’s critical to find out what’s going to happen, if they’re going to lose one of those second-round picks, the compensation for Aaron Rodgers.” McShay said. “Does that get done before the draft or do they have the three picks in the first two rounds? That will play part of it.”

This week may finally mark the end of the Rodgers’ wait for the Jets and their fans.