Aaron Rodgers, Jets parting ways, report says

NEW ORLEANS — The Aaron Rodgers’ era with the Jets is reportedly over.

The Jets have made their decision to move on from Rodgers, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

During Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show, Glazer reported that Rodgers flew to New Jersey to meet with new Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey last week to talk about his future and they informed him that he’s not a part of their plans.

The Jets would not confirm the report and had no comment. There could be an announcement in the coming days that the Jets are parting ways with Rodgers.

“I won’t be upset or offended whatever they decide to do, if they want to move on,” Rodgers said after the final game of the regular season.

Rodgers appeared in 18 games after being acquired from Green Bay and was a part of only six wins — a disappointing record to say the least considering all the hype that followed Rodgers to the Jets.

It’s not surprising that the Jets are going in this direction. The speculation has been that Rodgers would not be back.

The expectation has been that the Jets' new regime would want to start fresh and find a long-term solution at quarterback. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is under contract. The Jets could turn to him for next season. They are expected to sign a quarterback in free agency and also draft one.

At his introductory news conference on Jan. 27, Glenn said he and Mougey would discuss Rodgers and stressed they would do what’s right for them and the team.

“I can't tell you how long that process will be,” Glenn said. “We are going to make sure to get the right answer and we are not going to rush through that answer, because we are going to get the right answer.”

Glenn and Mougey are in these high-ranking decision-making positions for the first time in their careers. They’re trying to build and change the Jets’ culture. It would make sense that they want someone who doesn’t create distractions.

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, made headlines last spring for missing mandatory minicamp for a prearranged trip to Egypt. He also often creates buzz with his appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and the topics they discuss.

“I’ve talked to the Jets,” Rodgers said this week at the Phoenix Open. “We’ll figure things out when we figure them out.”

There is also the financial part to this. Rodgers is under contract for next season, but his salary is not guaranteed. His cap charge would be $23.5 million. Rodgers has said that he’s open to reworking his contract.

If the Jets designate Rodgers a pre-June 1 cut, he would count for $49 million on the cap. Fox reported that Rodgers would be a post-June 1 cut, which allows the Jets to split the cap hit over the two seasons — $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026.

Rodgers is 41 years old and at times looked it this season. He hasn’t committed to playing in 2025, but the fact that he went to meet with the Jets is an indication he may.

Wide receiver Davante Adams likely won’t return if Rodgers is gone. Adams forced a trade from Las Vegas to the Jets in-season to reunite with Rodgers, his former Green Bay teammate.

None of Adams’ salary is guaranteed. The Jets would open up $29.8 million in cap space by making Adams a pre-June 1 cut or $36.1 million if it’s post-June 1. If Rodgers decides to play, he and Adams could join forces again for another team.

When Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023, they were immediately anointed Super Bowl contenders, but Rodgers couldn’t deliver a playoff berth.

He played just four snaps in his first season as a Jet when he tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1. Rodgers started every game this past season and had one of the best years for a Jets quarterback in franchise history, but the season went completely off the rails.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rodgers had four touchdown passes in the final game of the season and became the fifth quarterback with at least 500 in a career.

The Jets only went 5-12, though. Coach Robert Saleh was fired after a loss in Week 5. General manager Joe Douglas was dismissed during the Jets’ Week 12 bye.

All those changes led to Rodgers feeling uncertainty about returning. It appears he won’t.