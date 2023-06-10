Jets QBs coach Rob Calabrese learning from Aaron Rodgers

Rob Calabrese is the Jets’ quarterbacks coach, but that doesn’t mean he’s not learning from the team's new QB.

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and is 6 years older than Calabrese, the former East Islip star. Calabrese has worked with a number of quarterbacks since joining Robert Saleh’s staff in 2021, but none with the skill or resume of Rodgers.

Calabrese called this experience “a huge opportunity for me” and said he picks Rodgers’ brain sometimes.

“ One hundred% ... There’s no doubt about that,” Calabrese said. “The experience he has, the things he’s seen, the way he operates and goes about his business is something I’m looking forward to learn every single day, especially as we get in the season.”

The Jets have undergone many changes on offense, adding a new playcaller and more voices to the quarterback room.

Nathaniel Hackett replaced Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator. They brought in Todd Downing as the passing game coordinator. Even Rodgers is very vocal in meetings. For Calabrese, it’s another opportunity to get better at his job.

“It’s been outstanding,” Calabrese said. “I’ve grown real close with Todd and Hack. Those guys are real special guys. Just getting an opportunity to learn another system and see how they go about their business with game planning with route concepts and how they see the picture and they’re just great communicators. I’m looking forward to growing closer with them.”

Rodgers has been described as being another coach because he’s always giving players pointers on what he sees, what he wants against certain looks and what he expects from them.

Calabrese, who didn’t know Rodgers personally before the Jets acquired him, said he noticed right away that everyone will benefit from having Rodgers on the field and in their ears.

“His main thing is he wants to make sure everyone’s on the same page — and that’s the whole offense,” Calabrese said. “I think Hack does a great job allowing him to open up and share in meetings, kind of tell the guys things he wants on the field so they can go execute at a high level.

“He’s a great communicator. He’s a great teacher to be honest with you. He’s talking with the receivers or tight ends on how he wants certain routes just from experience. It’s special.”

Best at their positions

Rodgers thinks at some point soon the Jets could have the best cornerback (Sauce Gardner) and best receiver (Garrett Wilson) in the NFL. Rodgers also believes they can help each other get there.

“There’s a legit possibility I think for those two guys,” Rodgers said. “Maybe not this upcoming year. I still think that [former Packers teammate] Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own. But those two kids are so talented. I want to see just more communication between the whole team. I think that’s how we take the next step, is to talk about the things that give us the most issues, to talk about release issues and also what’s hard on Garrett and then Sauce telling Garrett what’s hard on him.”

Hard no on 'Hard Knocks'

Saleh doesn’t want the Jets to be featured on the HBO series “Hard Knocks.”

The Jets coach said, “I know there’s several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building — we’re just not one of them.”

They may have no choice, though. The Jets, Saints, Commanders and Bears are one of four teams that the NFL can force to do Hard Knocks.

Tackles improving

Saleh is “fully anticipating” Mekhi Becton, who is returning from knee surgery, to be a full participant when training camp starts next month. Duane Brown (shoulder surgery) could be too.

“We think he is,” Saleh said, “but I can’t verify that.”

The two could battlie for the left tackle position. Brown, 37, is more proven player and hasn’t played right tackle since college, so he likely has the inside track on the left side.

Restructuring contracts

Carl Lawson, D.J. Reed, Tyler Conklin, Laken Tomlinson and Jordan Whitehead have restructured their contracts this offseason. Next up could be C.J. Mosley and Corey Davis.

Mosley’s cap number is $21.5 million – the highest on the team. Davis is $11.2 million. Both are non-guaranteed. Mosley, who reworked his deal last year, said the Jets approached his agent about restructuring again, and he doesn’t know where things stand.

“I’m not really concerned or worried about it too much,” Mosley said. “I come in to work every day, focused on getting better and trying to win a championship and be the best player I can be. Whatever happens, happens but that hasn’t been one concern.”

On to camp

The Jets are off until training camp opens in less than six weeks. They’re expected to hold joint practices with Tampa Bay and Carolina, but Saleh said they won’t do any with the Giants.