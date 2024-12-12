FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers came to the Jets 20 months ago believing that he could change their losing ways and lead them to the playoffs. He discovered there may be a stronger power standing in their way.

“It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap,” Rodgers said following Wednesday’s practice.

Rodgers is the latest player to learn how difficult it is to change the Jets’ losing culture.

This season was expected to be a breakthrough. They were considered contenders through September, then the bottom fell out – again.

The Jets (3-10) were eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th consecutive season on Sunday in Miami.

After the game, Garrett Wilson, a Jet since 2022, said he feels they have “a losing problem, like a gene.” That screams about the culture that so many general managers, coaches and players thought they could change.

The faces change, but the losing remains.

Rodgers, who is likely playing his final four games as a Jet, said the players have to lead the change.

“This team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point,” Rodgers said. “The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff and, in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life.

“At some point, everybody’s going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins.”

Sauce Gardner, who was drafted six picks higher than Wilson, wants to be a culture changer.

“I want to be a part of something special,” Gardner said. “I want to be a part of changing the culture around here.”

The Jets take a four-game losing streak into Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. They led in the fourth quarter of their last three games. They’re 0-7 in games decided by six points or less.

Rodgers admitted that some of that may be players feeling immense pressure to change things or expecting something bad to happen because they’ve been conditioned to here. He said the stars of the team have to help create the winning culture and everyone must follow.

“In general, your best players got to be your best people, and they have to lead the way with their attitude, with their practice habits, with their leadership, with the way they talk to the media, with the way they are out in public,” Rodgers said. “I think that’s an important part of setting kind of the standard for the locker room."

Rodgers added that the players have to hold each other accountable, spend time together away from football and build the type of relationships where they don’t want to let their teammates down and they’re held “to a standard that’s pretty damn high.”

“Until that happens,” Rodgers said, “you’re going to be touching the edge of that special sauce that makes the locker room have that really good chemistry.”

As for this year’s culture, Rodgers said, “It’s on the edge of that. We haven’t quite figured out how to get that special sauce worked out, mixed up. It’s close. There’s a lot of great guys in the locker room, there’s a good mix of veterans and young guys. We just haven’t quite put it all together.”

Rodgers on NFL burglaries

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have had their homes broken into in recent weeks. Rodgers, who has security with him full-time, suggested players use a resource from the NFL that he used in the past.

“They have security experts. They come out to your house and give you ideas about where to put cameras, where the weak spots are,” Rodgers said. “I think guys, in general, don’t use it because they don’t have the time or they’re thinking about other things, or they’re busy playing video games or whatever it is. But there’s a lot of great resources the league puts together [that] I think more guys should probably look at as far as the safety of their homes.”

Breece struggling

Breece Hall, who missed the Miami game due to pain in his surgically repaired left knee, is “struggling a bit,” according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. “It’s not improving as much as he’d like.” Ulbrich said there’s nothing structurally wrong, so the Jets are not shutting Hall down at this point.

Reddick’s regression

Haason Reddick has just one-half sack in six games since ending his holdout. He had 50.5 the prior four years. Ulbrich said everything the Jets saw in Reddick “[has] showed up,” but their lack of leads in games have led to fewer pass-rushing opportunities.

Two-minute drill

Special teams standout Irv Charles’ season ended in Miami. He tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve. … Gardner (hamstring) will return this week after sitting out last game. … Reddick (illness), Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hand) did not practice. … The Jets signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson off the Colts practice squad.