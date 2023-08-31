Aaron Rodgers dismisses Jihad Ward's 'laughing' accusation: 'That never happened'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers again pushed back on Jihad Ward.

Rodgers and Ward got into it a little in last Saturday’s preseason game between the Jets and Giants. The two have continued to go after each other.

Ward accused Rodgers and the Jets of laughing at their teammate after Randall Cobb’s illegal block led to Bobby McCain getting a concussion.

“So he thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers said Thursday. “That never happened. I think he’s making [expletive] up. But I don’t care.”

This all started Saturday when Rodgers took umbrage with Ward hitting him after throwing a pass. Rodgers went right at the linebacker, pushing him and screaming expletives.

Ward told reporters Wednesday that he and he rest of the Giants were upset with Cobb’s blindside block and he was sticking up for his teammate.

The footage and actual exchanges all appeared in the most recent episode of "Hard Knocks." It showed the Jets were laughing in the huddle, but that was because Rodgers was chiding Cobb for “losing all of his [expletive] training camp money” in fines for the illegal block.

All of this will only add more drama and intensity to the Jets-Giants matchup at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29.

Lawson getting stronger

Carl Lawson, who missed about three weeks with a lower-back injury, feels good and doesn’t believe it will limit him going forward.

“It wasn’t anything that was like serious,” Lawson said, “but I’m glad it happened during camp so I can stay through the regular season healthy.”

In the trenches

General manager Joe Douglas referred to the Jets’ defensive line as “a bunch of junkyard dogs." He also said he’s “excited about the offensive line.” He said they’re getting healthy at the right time and that right tackle Mekhi Becton “looks like Rookie Mekhi again.”

Two-minute drill

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays from the field rather than the coaches’ box. Saleh said Aaron Rodgers and Hackett are more comfortable working that way and communicating face to face … The Jets added six more players to finalize their practice squad: defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, running back Xazavian Valladay, offensive linemen Jason Poe and Ryan Swoboda, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and safety Tyreque Jones.