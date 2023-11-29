Jets open 21-day practice window for Aaron Rodgers to be activated

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers is back on the field, working with his teammates 11 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The Jets opened the 21-day window for Rodgers to be activated on Wednesday. It’s miraculous how quickly Rodgers has advanced in his rehab that there’s even a possibility that he can return this season.

The doctors cleared Rodgers to resume football activities. Robert Saleh said there is no guarantee Rodgers will play in an NFL game later this month, but this was the next step in his rehab progression.

“He’s been cleared for functional football activity,” Saleh said. “He’s not cleared to fully play football. It’s part of his rehab progression.”

Rodgers will be doing mostly individual drills, throwing to his teammates while continuing his rehab. Saleh said he’s not sure whether Rodgers will be cleared to play football in 21 days. If he is, that would line up for him returning Dec. 24 against Washington.

“We’re not there yet,” Saleh said. “A lot of guys coming off IR, they’re usually not ready to play football. There’s still a little bit of health concern there. You use these 21-day windows to see where they’re at. We’re so far away from that. The mindset of this is more of a progression in his rehab.

“If we get to that 21-day window and he’s feeling great, we’ll have that discussion then. Right now it’s just a matter of him progressing with his rehab.”

Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was “excited” for what was next and getting back on the field and doing individual drills.

“The step is just getting back onto the field and doing some more real football things, being able to throw to my teammate and go through some individual part of practice,” Rodgers said. “Kind of the next step to see what my lateral movement is like and then after going through some of these more football related moves, how do I respond? How does my leg respond to that? How does my Achilles, my foot, my heel, my calf, how does all that respond?”

Rodgers tore his Achilles four offensive snaps into the Jets’ season. Saleh acknowledged that some of Rodgers’ drive to play again this season is to be the first athlete to return that quickly from his injury.

But Saleh said Rodgers, who turns 40 on Saturday, would not risk playing if he’s not able.

“I promise Aaron is not going to do anything that puts himself in harm’s way,” Saleh said. “If he’s not healthy to play, Aaron is very very smart, that’s not something he’s going to put himself at risk for.”

Rodgers has said where the Jets are in the standings will be a determining factor on if he plays again. They are 4-7 and will try to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday when they play the Falcons. Saleh said they will deal with that if and when Rodgers is fully cleared.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Saleh said. “I’m not even thinking about 21 days from now. I’m just thinking Atlanta. If that bridge is crossed that will be an organizational decision with him obviously being a part of it.”