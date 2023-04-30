Aaron Rodgers euphoria overshadows Jets' draft selections

Robert Saleh didn’t immediately respond to the question with words. His actions told how happy he was and how much he appreciated general manager Joe Douglas.

Saleh was asked about how the Jets' roster changed last week from the acquisition of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the players they added in the draft. The Jets coach leaned over and wrapped his arms around Douglas and the two slapped each other’s back and chest.

“It’s been a fun week,” Saleh said. “To get Aaron here, it’s a blessing . . . We got better this week, a lot better this week, so excited to work with the group."

This was the second straight year that the Jets made huge upgrades to their roster on draft week, but this time it had little to do with the players they took.

Last season, they selected Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, Breece Hall, Jeremy Ruckert, Max Mitchell and Micheal Clemons. The excitement and optimism were apparent and proved warranted as Gardner and Wilson won Defensive and Offensive Rookies of the Year, respectively, and Hall was a big-time playmaker before tearing his ACL in Week 7.

This year’s class was Will McDonald IV, Joe Tippmann, Carter Warren, Israel Abanikanda, Zaire Barnes, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Zack Kuntz. The Jets were happy with the athleticism and depth they added, but Tippman, a center, may be the only one with a shot at competing for a starting job.

The excitement and optimism started on Monday when Douglas reached an agreement with the Packers on a trade for Rodgers. It grew on Wednesday when Rodgers arrived at the Jets' facility, met the media and said he believes this team can win a Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Rodgers was on the field throwing to his new teammates in a video that the Jets posted that went viral. Saleh said Rodgers already is having a positive effect in the building.

“We’re a really, really young team, especially on offense and just to watch him and Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together,” Saleh said. “He’s already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we’re trying to get accomplished on offense.

“He’s a tremendous human, first and foremost. Just listening, there is little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he’s here.”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, meets with moviemaker Spike Lee, right, during Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Rodgers is sticking around, too. He wants to build some on-field and off-field chemistry with his new teammates. Rodgers attended the Rangers’ playoff game Saturday night at the Garden with Hall, Connor McGovern, Allen Lazard and Tim Boyle. Rodgers was back at MSG for Sunday’s Knicks' playoff game.

“There’s a lot of reasons to be here,” Rodgers said, “most importantly just to get to know the guys and put together some events, which I believe is important this time of year.”

The Jets resume OTAs on Monday, so more players will get to be around and catch passes from Rodgers. The excitement and optimism will only continue to grow.

Said Douglas, "I think brighter days are ahead."