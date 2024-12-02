Jeff Ulbrich is sticking with Aaron Rodgers as the Jets’ quarterback.

Ulbrich, the Jets’ interim coach, opened the door to the possibility of benching Rodgers following Sunday’s 26-21 loss to Seattle. On Monday, Ulbrich said there would be no change at quarterback, and if Rodgers is healthy he will continue to lead the Jets' offense over the final five games.

“He’s our quarterback,” Ulbrich said on a Zoom call.

Ulbrich said he still believes Rodgers gives the Jets the best chance to win. But Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, has been a disappointment this season as have the Jets overall.

They dropped to 3-9 with Sunday’s defeat to clinch their ninth-straight losing season. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and did not lead another scoring drive after that.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback made some bad throws, including missing Garrett Wilson for a touchdown pass that would have put the Jets up 28-7. On the next play, Rodgers was intercepted by ex-Jet Leonard Williams, who returned it 92 yards for the touchdown. It was a huge momentum-shifting sequence for which Rodgers held himself accountable.

Rodgers finished with 185 passing yards, the third straight game he’s thrown for under 200 yards. He had a chance to lead the Jets on a game-winning drive against Seattle. It was the fifth time Rodgers had the ball with an opportunity to engineer a game-tying or winning drive on the Jets’ last possession. They lost all five games.

After Sunday’s loss, Ulbrich was asked if he would consider making a quarterback change. He responded, “Not as of today.” It was the first time Ulbrich didn’t sound as strong in his support of Rodgers. Ulbrich’s tune and tone changed on Monday.

“We have great belief in Aaron,” Ulbrich said. “We really do. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.

“After assessing yesterday’s game, I thought there were moments in the first half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. I thought there were moments even in the second half when you saw Aaron Rodgers. There were moments he didn’t play to his standard and he’d tell you the same. We believe that he gives us the best opportunity to win, so he’s our quarterback.”