A reflective Aaron Rodgers wants to finish this disappointing season on the field with his teammates and finish “the right way.”

Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that one of his goals after returning from a torn Achilles tendon was to play all 17 games this season. That may be the only goal Rodgers reaches this season.

If Rodgers is healthy, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said the plan is for him to start the 3-9 Jets' remaining five games.

“If you’re the starter you want to play all the games. That’s how I feel,’ Rodgers said. “My body feels great. I want to be out there. I want to be out there with the guys. I want to battle. I have a lot of pride in playing.

“One of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games. I assumed that would be 17 plus whatever playoff games we played in. That hasn’t been the case this year. We still have five games left and would love to be out there battling with the guys.”

Rodgers’ job security became a question this week when Ulbrich opened the door for a possible quarterback change following the Jets’ 26-21 loss to Seattle. Ulbrich closed that door on Monday. He said Rodgers would be the Jets’ quarterback this week in Miami and going forward because “he gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Rodgers potentially being benched was inconceivable when the season started with such high expectations for the Jets. But they have fallen way short and endured a tumultuous season filled with unexpected turnover.

The Jets have lost eight of their last nine games and clinched their ninth straight losing season. This weekend, they could be eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight year. Robert Saleh was fired after a Week 5 loss in London. Joe Douglas was dismissed six weeks later.

Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, has not decided whether he will play next season. If he does, Rodgers said he would like it to be for the Jets. That seems unlikely with all the changes coming. Rodgers knows the Jets will have a new general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator and a lot of new players.

“There’s a few different avenues that happen and one of them is the whole thing getting kind of blown up,” Rodgers said. “We got a lot of guys on one-year deals so the whole team could look different. Front office could look different. Coaching staff could look different.”

Rodgers spoke about the importance of ownership staying the course and being patient. He wasn’t talking about the Jets and Woody Johnson in particular, but some of Rodgers’ words certainly applies to this situation. The Jets are 1-6 since Saleh was fired.

Rodgers was asked about the Chicago Bears, who have experienced similar turnover. Rodgers brought up the Detroit Lions and how the owner publicly supported coach Dan Campbell after two rough years. The Lions are now 11-1 and a Super Bowl contender.

“To change a culture, to change a program it takes time and it takes patience and a lot of ownership around the league doesn’t have the patience to let that thing go through,” Rodgers said. “They need the backing of the ownership because when that backing is out there, I’m talking about privately and publicly it changes the energy of the entire team.”

As trying as this season has been, Rodgers called it, “the best year of my life.” He said he’s loved his time with the Jets and all the relationships and friendships he’s built.

“It’s been a really beautiful year,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have any regrets about coming to New York. In fact, I’m so thankful. If I hadn’t come to New York, my life wouldn’t look the way it does now. I was thinking about how many beautiful blessings have come into my life since being a Jet and there’s a lot of them.

“It's been a lot of ups and downs,” he added. “But damn I’m really thankful for this time and this journey. Whatever happens, I’m open to everything and attached to nothing. But thankful for the journey.”