Aaron Rodgers will make Jets debut against Giants in preseason

Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets’debut in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Giants, a league source said.

The plan right now is for Rodgers to start in the Jets’ final tune-up before they open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Bills.

The Jets have started Zach Wilson at quarterback in the first three preseason games. It’s been five years since Rodgers played in the preseason when he was a member of the Packers.

The 39-year-old Rodgers said earlier in training camp that he wouldn’t be opposed to playing in a preseason game with his new team if that’s what coach Robert Saleh wanted.

“I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t mind. If Rob said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go.’ [I’ll say], ‘Let’s do it.’ Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to Week 1 then risk it, but I believe there’s a chance for the last one.

“If Robert says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go a quarter, a quarter and a half or a half, whatever in the last one’ then we’ll suit up and do it.”

The trend has been for teams to use joint practices as game-like situations for their veterans and starters. The Jets have had only two — one with the Panthers and one with the Buccaneers.

Initially, two were scheduled with each team. Bad weather led to the cancellation of the second practice with Carolina and Saleh canceled Day 2 with Tampa because he wanted to avoid any fights breaking out. He called it “a player safety” decision.

Following the Jets’ preseason loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, Saleh said no decision had been made regarding whether Rodgers would play against the Giants and that they would discuss it. The Jets are off until Tuesday.

“We’re going to have all the talks about how we’re going to handle this [last] one,” Saleh said. “Whether or not we want a dress rehearsal — not game plan or anything — but just make sure that everyone is getting out there to play.”

Saleh said Rodgers would have some say in the decision.

“He can always interject,” Saleh said. “I’m always going to lean on him and talk with him, so he will definitely be part of the discussion.”

The Jets acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April in what was a franchise-altering move. They went from missing the playoffs the past 12 years to being a playoff contender with Super Bowl aspirations. An important factor will be Rodgers’ health.

Playing him in the preseason could be risky, but it’s unclear how much Rodgers will play. The Jets likely will play most of their starters and their best healthy offensive linemen to make sure Rodgers is protected.

The Jets have been piece-mealing the line together because of injuries. Starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson didn’t practice last week or play Saturday. Projected starting left tackle Duane Brown is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Saleh said he would get with the doctors and see the status of the three of them this week.

It’s also possible Mekhi Becton, who played 25 snaps at backup right tackle on Saturday, could get some first-team reps this week and perhaps even start against the Giants. He’s been playing more — and has played well — as his surgically repaired knee has gotten stronger.

Max Mitchell and Billy Turner have started at tackle, but Becton has been more effective. He had a strong showing against the Buccaneers.

“I thought he came in and played with a lot of energy, lot of juice,” Saleh said. “We didn’t have a lot of plays on offense, but I thought he did a really nice job. I’m looking forward to looking at that tape, but watching it live, it felt really good.”