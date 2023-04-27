Last year's Jets draft class impressed Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ rookie class from a year ago didn’t just make their mark on the field. They made it off the field also — and both got Aaron Rodgers’ attention.

Sauce Gardner, last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, communicated with Rodgers long before the four-time MVP was traded to the Jets this week. Rodgers said he heard from plenty of Jets over the past six weeks.

Gardner tweeted that if Rodgers came to the Jets, he promised he wouldn’t pick him off in practice and would burn the cheesehead he left Lambeau Field with following the Jets’ win in Green Bay last season. Gardner ended up burning it with fellow rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall by his side in a YouTube video.

“There are a lot of guys who sent messages both subliminally and directly, not so subliminally,” Rodgers said. “That was one of them. I have a lot of respect for him. I didn’t know exactly how good he was until we played him. And then watching and following him the rest of the season win Defensive Rookie of the Year, he is a super talented player.”

“He actually kind of lied to me. He said he was going to burn it with me in person. He decided to do it before I got there.”

The Jets had a terrific draft class a year ago, which was one of several things that drew Rodgers to them. Wilson was the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Hall might have won that honor had he not torn his ACL in Week 7.

Rodgers called Hall a “stud running back” and Wilson a “stud receiver,” and noted during his introductory news conference that general manager Joe Douglas has drafted well.

Douglas is back on the clock, trying to build off last year and put more pieces around Rodgers to maximize his and this team’s potential.

After swapping first-round picks with Green Bay as part of the Rodgers trade, the Jets went from picking 13 to 15 in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. They have four more picks over the next two days — 42, 112, 143 and 170 — barring trades, which Douglas is apt to do if it gets him a proven player who can help now or some additional draft capital.

The Jets’ last draft class produced three players who look like they could be franchise cornerstones — Gardner, Wilson and Hall. They also took some promising players who could play bigger roles this year — defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, tackle Max Mitchell and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

“Those guys last year came in with a mindset, mentality and competitive drive and they were able to make a big mark,” Douglas said. “We have to keep adding the right type of character to this team.”

The Jets became contenders overnight because of the Rodgers acquisition. He sounded confident in his belief that the Jets could compete for a Super Bowl and already is showing commitment to that cause.

Rodgers was on the field Thursday throwing passes to his new teammates and an old one, former Packer Allen Lazard. Rodgers will have a profound impact on the Jets’ talented young skill players, who were impactful last season despite the offensive struggles.

Hall totaled 681 yards and five touchdowns on only 99 touches. Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,147 yards and four scores. Rodgers has experience with great receivers, particularly Davante Adams, and believes he can give Wilson some guidance.

“I’ve been around the game for a while, so I feel like I have some idea of receiver play,” the 39-year-old Rodgers said. “I think I can pass on some wisdom. I’ve been around some great ones. The best in the league still is playing in Las Vegas. We had a lot of years together where I watched him. The most important thing is always working on your craft. That’s what I saw from Davante every single day. He was always working on his releases, setting guys up.

“What a blessing for [Wilson] going against one of the top corners in the league every single day in Sauce. So I look forward to watching those battles.”