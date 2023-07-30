Aaron Rodgers on Sean Payton: 'Keep my coaches' names out of his mouth'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Don’t mess with Aaron Rodgers’ friends.

The Jets quarterback is very close with offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who was Denver’s rookie head coach last season until he was fired after four wins and 15 games.

Sean Payton replaced him and then thoroughly trashed Hackett last week during a USA Today interview, saying, “It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Even though Payton later expressed regret for that and other critical comments, Rodgers wasn’t giving him a pass, firing back in an interview Sunday with NFL+.

“It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year,” Rodgers said. “I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth.”

Hackett’s history with Rodgers stems from being Green Bay’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

“I love Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said. “Those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach.

“My love for Hack goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay. Kept in touch. He’s an incredible family man, an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just the approach to it. How he makes it fun. How he cares about the guys. Just how he goes about his business, with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.”

Payton also expressed skepticism about the Jets living up to the hype, saying, “I can see it coming.”

The Jets face Payton’s Broncos in Denver in Week 5.