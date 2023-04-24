Jets agree to trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, source says

Aaron Rodgers is a Jet — at long last.

Nearly six weeks after Rodgers declared that his “intention” was to play for the Jets this season, the Packers and Jets finally reached an agreement on a trade Monday, an NFL source said. Rodgers got what he wanted, and the Jets got their franchise-changing quarterback.

The lengthy standoff ended, as predicted, the week of the NFL Draft. The Jets will receive Rodgers and picks No. 15 and 170 in Thursday’s NFL Draft from Green Bay for picks 13, 42 and 207 and a 2024 conditional second-round pick. It can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this year.

The deal is expected to become official once Rodgers agrees to some contract reworking. He is due to make $59.6 million this season.

Talks between the two teams picked up over the last several days. The Packers wanted a first-round pick for arguably the best player in franchise history. In the end, the two sides agreed to swap first-rounders this year. For the Jets’ sake, they had better hope they give up a No. 1 next year. If Rodgers plays less than 65% of the snaps it could be another long Jets’ season.

This is a huge moment and move for a Jets franchise that has been craving a quarterback who can lead them from mostly darkness to a deep playoff run. The 39-year-old Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and comes to the Jets with some motivation and extra chips on his shoulder.

Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last month that he didn’t like that Packers weren’t up front with him about their desire to turn the franchise over to Jordan Love. Rodgers expressed frustration that they didn’t tell him directly that “they want to move on.”

Those circumstances, Rodgers said, had him go from “90% retiring” before he went into his four-day darkness retreat in February to still having “that fire” to show that he remains one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

According to Rodgers on March 10, he “made it clear” to Green Bay that his “intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets.” Rodgers said the Packers were “digging their heels in” on trade compensation and urged them to “do the right thing.”

It took a while, but Rodgers’ Hall of Fame career will continue in Green and White and not Green and Yellow. Rodgers will reportedly wear No. 8. Joe Namath had said Rodgers could've worn his No. 12 if he wanted.

Getting Rodgers was a win for the Jets regardless. Getting a driven and inspired Rodgers could lead to many more wins when it matters most.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season and haven't reached the Super Bowl in more than five decades. Both of those lengthy droughts could end with the four-time MVP now leading the Jets’ offense. The only player with more MVPs than Rodgers is Peyton Manning with five.

Rodgers, who led the Packers to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl victory, joins a team that started 7-4 last year, including a win at Lambeau Field over the Rodgers-led Packers. The season fell apart, though, as the Jets dropped their final six games and extended the NFL’s longest current streak of missing the playoffs.

Quarterback play was a big part of the reason as Zach Wilson struggled to master the position and Mike White missed three games after fracturing his ribs.

Jets owner Woody Johnson called quarterback “the missing piece” to the team and said he “absolutely” would spend large amounts of money to bring in a proven veteran.

The Jets become instant contenders with Rodgers leading them. They already had a good young nucleus with potential stars on both sides of the football.

Receiver Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. Running back Breece Hall was the leading candidate to win before he tore his ACL in Week 7. Both will benefit and be better from having Rodgers under center.

The Jets also brought in one of his favorite targets in Green Bay, signing 6-5 receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract. They also added former Kansas City speedy receiver Mecole Hardman.

The transition for Rodgers and Lazard should be seamless because new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held that same position with Green Bay from 2019-21. Hackett developed a close relationship with Rodgers. He said that Hackett played a factor in agreeing to play for the Jets.

“There’s a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive,” Rodgers said, “but there’s one coach who’s meant as much to me as any coach that I’ve ever had, and he happens to be the coordinator over there.”

Hackett was part of the Jets’ contingent that flew out to California on Johnson’s private airplane to meet with Rodgers. The others were Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and team president Hymie Elhai.

The Jets made acquiring Rodgers their offseason mission and they succeeded.

He’s the best and most accomplished quarterback the Jets have had on their roster since they rolled out the red carpet for another former Green Bay star: Brett Favre in 2008.

The situations were similar. Favre wanted to show the Packers he had something left after feeling he was pushed out in favor of Rodgers. The Jets started 8-3 and finished 9-7 with Favre’s body breaking down. The Jets hope that part of history doesn’t repeat.

Rodgers is a better player and has always been a more accurate and effective passer than Favre, the NFL’s all-time leader with 336 interceptions. Rodgers has thrown 231 fewer picks.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2005, Rodgers said he’s “sad” to leave Green Bay. He’s had some tumultuous times, but he’s also enjoyed a terrific career in that football frenzied town.

Since succeeding Favre in 2008, Rodgers went 147-75-1 as a starter with 475 touchdown passes. He ranks ninth all-time with 59,055 passing yards and is fifth in touchdowns thrown.

The only numbers that really matter to the Jets and their fans are roman numerals. Super Bowl III was the last time the Jets played in the big game. They hope they finally acquired the quarterback who can change that.