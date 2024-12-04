FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers answered a question about Jets’ ownership with a question, and it revealed just how he feels about what’s happened this season.

It doesn’t seem that Rodgers agreed with Woody Johnson firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Multiple times this season, Rodgers spoke about NFL ownership, in general, not being patient or publicly supportive of the people they put in charge of their football teams. He was asked Wednesday if Jets ownership has been supportive.

“Is that a rhetorical question?” Rodgers said.

Rodgers’ feelings about NFL ownership came up during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

He was asked about the Bears, another team who underwent a coaching change, and other firings. Rodgers mentioned the importance of hiring good people and sticking with them and referenced how Lions ownership publicly supported their football men during tough times. Now they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

When Rodgers was asked a second time Wednesday about his view on Jets’ ownership, he turned the question on reporters.

“I’d have to look,” Rodgers said. “I don’t follow a lot of stuff. I’d have to ask you guys: Have there been a lot of public support comments?”

He was told there weren’t, just firings.

“There’s your answer,” Rodgers said.

The Jets opened the season with Super Bowl dreams. Johnson fired Saleh when they were 2-3. Six weeks later, Douglas was let go.

The season went sideways after Saleh was dismissed. The Jets are 3-9 and could be eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight year with a loss in Miami on Sunday

Rodgers, in all likelihood, is in his final weeks as a Jet. This telling exchange about ownership won’t help his standing with Johnson.

There have been reports that if Rodgers plays well down the stretch, it could help him return. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, bristled at that notion.

“I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect,” Rodgers said. “If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table. But that being said, I’d love to play really friggin’ well the last five games.”

Rodgers, who turned 41 Monday, hasn’t had a typical Rodgers’ season. He is open to playing in 2025. Rodgers has said his first choice would be to play for the Jets if he does return.

He said, “a lot of people” have told him they want him back, but “not the people who are making those decisions.”

Johnson has hired an outside firm, The 33rd Team, headed by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman, to help with the search for a new GM and head coach. The new football people could decide they want to pick their quarterback.

“There’ll be a conversation at some point,” Rodgers said. “If they say they want to move on, that’s great, fantastic. But if they say they want me to play then I’ll consider it.”

Rodgers said the goal was always to play multiple years, especially after he tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1 last season.

“I just redid my house here in Jersey. My goal was to play a few more years here,” Rodgers said. “We’ll see. I’d like to be healthy. I’d like to end on my feet and then I’d like to play well and I’d like to feel like I’m wanted back. If not, I will not be offended. I won’t be upset. I’ll be so thankful either way whatever happens here.”

Sauce slowed

Sauce Gardner could miss Sunday’s game due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Seattle. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t sound optimistic about Gardner, saying you “cannot play with a poor hamstring” or be “half-speed” against Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Gardner worked on a side field with trainers Wednesday.

More injury news

Morgan Moses (shoulder), Breece Hall (knee), Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) didn’t practice. Ulbrich said it’s too soon to know their game status. Hall’s knee bothered him last week, but he still played. Ulbrich said Moses’ injury is “semi-serious” for most players, but he has played through pain all season.

Two-minute drill

Kene Nwangwu, who had a 99-yard kickoff return and forced fumble against Seattle, won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. … Allen Lazard (chest) and Wes Schweitzer (hand) returned to practice, opening the 21-day window for them to come off injured reserve.