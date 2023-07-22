Aaron Rodgers on target . . . and backup Zach Wilson is, too

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ mastery and precision were on display during red-zone drills on Saturday. He had the fans in the stands screaming and his own teammates fired up.

Rodgers connected with Tyler Conklin in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown, throwing a perfectly placed ball in traffic. He sidearmed a throw to Corey Davis with D.J. Reed blanketing him for the two-point conversion.

Practice ended with Rodgers firing a pass to Mecole Hardman in the back of the end zone after getting the defense to jump offside.

“Whenever you got a guy who can sling it like he can, you’re lucky almost,” Robert Saleh said. “There’s not a lot of guys in the world that can do it like he can. What’s great about it is there’s a young man right behind him that’s learning and absorbing everything. His presence is great for everybody.”

That young man Saleh referenced is Zach Wilson. The Jets’ former franchise quarterback-turned-backup also had a good day. He didn’t miss many throws while running the second team.

Saleh said he likes what he’s seeing from Wilson as he tries to absorb everything he’s learning from Rodgers about playing the quarterback position and working through the new system.

“He was better today,” Saleh said of the former No. 2 overall pick. “He’s learning an entirely new offense. He’s learning new footwork. He’s learning how to change plays at the line of scrimmage. He’s learning everything. So he’s back to being a rookie almost.

“I thought he had a really nice day. He made some good throws, he’s getting really comfortable in the pocket, stepped up showing good presence in there, not afraid to use his athleticism in the pocket to move in practice. He’s doing a really nice job. I only expect him to get better and better.”

Sauce vs. Garrett

Another pair of highlights came when last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner, was lined up against reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Gardner had great coverage on Wilson and broke up a pass down the sideline from Rodgers.

The cornerback and receiver lined up against each other on the next play and slapped hands before the ball was snapped. Rodgers got rid of the ball quickly, hitting Wilson across the middle on a slant.

“It’s cliche: iron sharpens iron,” Saleh said. “That’s the offensive and defensive rookies of the year. It’s a pretty cool dynamic to watch those two go at it. It’s fun. It’s fun to watch those two.”

Tempers flare

The Jets were feisty on a hot day. There were three different skirmishes and players had to be separated — two of them in the first four plays of team periods.

Two-minute drill

Duane Brown, who had been away from the team for personal reasons, is back and was added to the PUP list. Brown had offseason shoulder surgery . . . The Jets signed defensive lineman Ife Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett. They waived tight end Izaiah Gathings.