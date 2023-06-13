SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets sign veteran safety Adrian Amos to one-year deal

Packers safety Adrian Amos intercepts a pass intended for 49ers tight...

Packers safety Adrian Amos intercepts a pass intended for 49ers tight end George Kittle during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

The Jets are adding more quality depth to their defensive backfield and another former Packer to the roster. 

The team announced that safety Adrian Amos has signed a one-year deal with the Jets. 

Chuck Clark, who the Jets acquired in a trade with the Ravens, injured his knee according to multiple reports and is seeking a second opinion. Amos may fill a need if Clark’s injury is significant and would start with returner Jordan Whitehead at safety.

A fifth-round pick of Chicago in 2015, Amos spent four seasons with the Bears and the last four in Green Bay. He’s started 122 of 126 NFL games and has 636 tackles and 10 career interceptions. Amos hasn't missed a game the past five seasons and started all 82. He finished with a career-high 102 tackles last year.

Amos is the fifth ex-Packer the Jets have acquired during the offseason, joining Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Billy Turner. 

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Jets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME