Jets sign veteran safety Adrian Amos to one-year deal

The Jets are adding more quality depth to their defensive backfield and another former Packer to the roster.

The team announced that safety Adrian Amos has signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

Chuck Clark, who the Jets acquired in a trade with the Ravens, injured his knee according to multiple reports and is seeking a second opinion. Amos may fill a need if Clark’s injury is significant and would start with returner Jordan Whitehead at safety.

A fifth-round pick of Chicago in 2015, Amos spent four seasons with the Bears and the last four in Green Bay. He’s started 122 of 126 NFL games and has 636 tackles and 10 career interceptions. Amos hasn't missed a game the past five seasons and started all 82. He finished with a career-high 102 tackles last year.

Amos is the fifth ex-Packer the Jets have acquired during the offseason, joining Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Billy Turner.