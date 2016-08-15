After not speaking to media, Jets’ Geno Smith takes to Twitter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — He may be only the Jets’ backup quarterback, but Geno Smith’s Twitter game remains strong.

After Sunday’s practice, he delivered a thinly veiled message to the media when he tweeted: “If they don’t have a story these days, they’ll make one.”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: “I’m Focused Man!!”

Smith, who was booed during Thursday night’s preseason opener, blew off the postgame interview with beat reporters and television news crews in the locker room. The next day, he declined media requests.

It’s unclear if he plans to speak directly to the media, either after practice or via social media.

Flown the coop

Another player has ditched Jets training camp. When a staff member checked the room of defensive lineman Christo Bilukidi on Saturday, he was gone. And he didn’t give an explanation before deserting.

“None whatsoever,” Todd Bowles said. Asked if Bilukidi, 26, had vanished in the middle of the night, Bowles said: “In the afternoon, actually.”

Bilukidi is the second player to leave camp, joining receiver Titus Davis, 23, who abruptly quit football a week ago. Another receiver, Chris King, did not report to camp after the Jets claimed him off waivers after Davis left.

Bowles wasn’t fazed by the latest disappearance.

“I’ve seen it many times,” he said. “This game isn’t for everybody. It’s a tough game. Sometimes you think about it, you decide to take off, you take off.”

IK done for season

Ikemefuna Enemkpali will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament in the Bills’ preseason opener. He made headlines when he broke Smith’s jaw last August in the Jets’ locker room.

Jet streams

Asked about rookie QB Christian Hackenberg’s limited reps in camp, Bowles said: “When we decide we’ve seen enough of the other three guys, he’ll play.” . . . The Jets signed DL Jake Ceresna and RB Terry Williams and waived WR Anthony Kelly . . . General manager Mike Maccagnan, Houston’s former director of college scouting, attended Sunday’s Texans-49ers game in Santa Clara, California.