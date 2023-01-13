Jets' Sauce Gardner is the first rookie All-Pro cornerback in 41 years

The Jets’ turnaround on defense was rewarded with three Jets players being named to The Associated Press All-Pro teams.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner earned First-Team All-Pro honors, while linebacker C.J. Mosley made the second team. Gardner was the first rookie corner to be selected first team since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott after the 1981 season.

“That’s a big deal to me,” Gardner told the AP. “It was one of my goals before training camp. It’s something I pray for. I worked so hard for it. It’s a true blessing for sure.”

All three Jets also were voted to the Pro Bowl this season.

The Jets showed tremendous strides on defense this season. They were ranked last in total defense last year and finished fourth this season. The emergence of Williams and the arrival of Gardner were big reasons, along with Mosley’s leadership and consistent strong play.

In Williams and Gardner, the Jets have two young players who should be teammates for a long time. They’re the first Jets teammates to make the first team since Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold in 2010

Williams, the No. 3 pick in 2019 from Alabama, had his break-out year. He was a dominant player on defense and led the Jets with 12 sacks. Williams is eligible for a contract extension – and his price tag may have just gone up.

He finished second to First-Team All Pro Kansas City’s Chris Jones in sacks by an interior defensive lineman. Jones had 15.5. Williams will likely command more than $20 million per year. He said he would like to have a deal done before the start of the offseason program or he will “skip” OTAs.

Gardner, the No. 4 pick out of Cincinnati, made an immediate impact for the Jets. Gardner led the NFL with 20 passes defensed and had two interceptions. He was named on all 50 ballots and received 43 first-place votes.

“First team ALL PRO as a rookie, that’s legendary!” Jets cornerback D.J. Reed tweeted. “Congrats bro, you deserve that.”

Coming into the season, Gardner said his three individual goals were to make the Pro Bowl, be named First-Team All-Pro and win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s accomplished the first two and is the leading candidate for top defensive rookie.

“If I can get all three of those,” Gardner said, “God is good.”

Mosley, a Jets captain, had his usual strong season. He led the team with 158 tackles, which ranked ninth in the league.