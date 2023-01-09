Jets' Quinnen Williams to skip voluntary workouts unless he gets new deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams wants the Jets to pay him, or he won’t be at voluntary workouts in the spring.

The Jets’ Pro Bowl defensive tackle has one-year left on his deal and is eligible for a contract extension. He likely will be one of the highest-paid players at his position — if not the highest — and demand a deal north of $20 million annually after his breakout season.

Williams said if the Jets don’t get a deal done before the offseason program begins, he will “skip” the start of OTAs — at least.

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy, everybody knows I believe in team,” Williams said Monday. “But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and did everything right off the field.

“Just having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them just shows that they really support me.”

When asked if he would miss voluntary OTAs if he doesn’t have a deal done, Williams said, “Yeah, I would skip it.”

Williams, the No. 3 pick in 2019, led the Jets with 12 sacks — the second-most among defensive tackles behind Kansas City’s Chris Jones’ 15.5. Williams is the first Jet since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015 to register double-digit sacks.

Wilkerson was the Jets’ last first-round pick that they extended back in 2016. He was released less than two years later.

Williams knew that fact and said he has faith that the organization would take care of him. He said he believes in what general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh are building.

“To see where this culture is going, to see where we’re going as a defense, as a whole, I want to be a big part of that culture change,” Williams said. “I want to be a big part of the New York Sack Exchange 2.0 type thing. That’s a big thing that means a lot to me.”

Douglas raved about Williams and said he “was a big part of our success this year.” Douglas didn’t get specific about a timetable for when things would get done. He said they would meet and put together a plan regarding how they spend their money, but they want to keep Williams.

“We all love Quinnen,” Douglas said. “Quinnen’s 25. He’s had a fantastic season. Still think there’s a lot of upside for him. We want Quinnen here.”

The Jets picked up Williams’ fifth-year option, worth more than $10 million. A handful of tackles make more than $20 million annually, including Aaron Donald, DeForest Buckner. Leonard Williams and Jones.

Quinnen Williams smiled when he was asked if he had a number in mind.

“I just want to be compensated for what I am [worth],” Williams said. “My agent is going to handle all of that.”