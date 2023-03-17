Allen Lazard signs his contract with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target in Green Bay last season is officially a Jet.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his four-year, $44 million contract on Friday. The 6-foot-5 Lazard gives the Jets a big receiver on the outside to complement Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Lazard spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay. Over the last four seasons, he’s caught 168 passes for 2,229 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last season, Lazard set career highs with 60 grabs for 788 yards and he scored six touchdowns.

He will reunite with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same position in Green Bay from 2019-2021. Lazard also is expected to reunite with Rodgers once a deal between the Jets and Packers can be worked out. Rodgers said Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show that his “intention” is to play for the Jets. A trade has yet to be finalized.

Lazard was someone Rodgers spoke highly of when he met with Jets officials last week in California. It was reported that Lazard was on a wish list of players that Rodgers submitted to the Jets. Rodgers said he never made any such list and that the Jets asked him about certain players.

“I think objectively a lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and go, ‘He’s a really good player, we would love to have him on our team,” Rodgers said. “And then anyone with a brain would maybe call me and go, ‘Hey what kind of locker room guy is Allen Lazard? What’s his work ethic like?’ I’d say, ‘He’s a [expletive] great dude. Anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room.’”

The arrival of Lazard likely means the end of Corey Davis’ time with the Jets. It’s possible he could be headed to Green Bay in a trade. If not, the Jets probably will release Davis and clear his $10.5 million salary from their cap.