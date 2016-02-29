Antonio Cromartie, Buffalo Bills plan to meet, report says

Could Rex Ryan and Antonio Cromartie be reuniting?

According to the NFL Network, the recently released cornerback, who was cut by the Jets last week, plans to meet with the Bills.

The visit is expected to be “soon” and Ryan is “intrigued” by the idea of adding his former corner to the Bills’ roster, according to the report.

The news, however, caught one key person by surprise: Cromartie. The cornerback was in studio for NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” show Sunday evening and didn’t seem to know anything about an impending meeting with the Bills. “I want to know where he got this report from ’cause this is news to me,” he said, referring to the network’s Ian Rapoport.

Nevertheless, Cromartie made it clear he’s open to joining his former coach. “I love Rex,” he said. “That would be a great opportunity for me. I think he’s doing something good up in Buffalo to try to get that organization turned around.”

Cromartie had two stints with the Jets, first joining Ryan’s club in a 2010 trade from the Chargers. He was released before the 2014 season and played one year in Arizona (where current Jets coach Todd Bowles served as defensive coordinator) before rejoining the Jets last off season.

But the 10-year veteran was released on Feb. 22 following a disappointing season. The roster move saved the Jets $8 million in salary-cap space. Though it seems unlikely that Cromartie will return to the Jets, Bowles didn’t rule it out.

“After we looked at the tape, he didn’t have the greatest year, but he played with a lot of injuries, to his credit,” the Jets coach said during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “Cromartie is one of the finest players I’ve coached. It was a hard decision, but we need to upgrade a little bit at that position and that was why the decision was made.

“ . . . There’s a chance he could come back. We’ll see how it goes down the line, but there’s a chance.”