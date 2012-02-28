Jets' Scott could be on block

Bart Scott's future with the Jets remains in question.

The linebacker's agent, Harold Lewis, told Newsday Monday that he discussed the possibility of a trade with the Jets during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this past week. The Jets, however, haven't granted Scott permission to seek a trade, nor has he formally requested one.

Scott, 31, who wasn't happy with his role and reduced playing time at the end of the season, is due to pocket a guaranteed $4.4 million in base salary in 2012, the fourth season of a six-year, $48-million pact. Newsday reported after the Jets' season-ending loss in Miami that Scott likely wouldn't be back with the team for a fourth season.

Scott was one of the first players Rex Ryan targeted in free agency when he took over in 2009. But Scott's playing time took a big dip in 2011.

It might be hard for the Jets to justify paying Scott such a hefty sum if he is brought back as a reserve, a role that frustrated the linebacker.

Scott's discontent bubbled over the day after the Jets' season finale, when he made an obscene gesture at a photographer in the locker room as he went to pack up his belongings. The team fined him $10,000.

Asked as he exited Jan. 2 if he would not be back with the Jets in 2012, Scott said: "I don't know why. I've got a guaranteed contract for $4 million.''

Giants, Thomas talkThe Giants and representatives for Terrell Thomas have been talking about a deal for the would-be free agent cornerback, but conversations are in the "early stages," according to his agent, Doug Hendrickson.

Meanwhile, representatives for running back Brandon Jacobs reportedly met with the Giants this weekend to discuss parameters under which he might return to the team. He's owed $4.9 million in 2012 and almost certainly won't be back at that price.