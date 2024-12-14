SportsFootballNew York Jets

Bill Belichick contacted Jets about head coaching job, source confirms

New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick laughs during an...

New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick laughs during an NCAA college football press conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C.. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A surprise name, and the biggest one in NFL circles, reached out to the Jets recently about their head coaching job.

Bill Belichick contacted the Jets to let them know he was interested in being their coach, a league source said. He was not turned away, according to the source. The Jets let Belichick know that they have just begun the process of searching for a coach.

Belichick’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a report in The Athletic, Belichick or people within his circle had talked to several NFL teams to gauge if they were or would be interested in him. Belichick became the University of North Carolina’s football coach this week.

Belichick, who worked for the Jets under Bill Parcells, was named coach of the Jets in 2000. On the same day his introductory news conference was scheduled, Belichick famously scribbled on a napkin, “I resign as HC of the NYJ.”

Instead, Belichick became the Patriots' coach and took pleasure in tormenting the Jets every chance he got on and off the field.

He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. The Jets’ only Super Bowl appearance was when they won Super Bowl III following the 1968 season.

This season, as an NFL analyst, Belichick was critical of Jets owner Woody Johnson, especially after he fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss in London. The Jets were 2-3 at the time and have gone 1-7 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Johnson also fired general manager Joe Douglas last month.

Last week, the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th consecutive year — the longest active streak in the four major team sports. They are 3-10 with four games remaining.

Johnson hired “The 33rd Team” — a media, analytics and consulting firm — to help in their searches for a general manager and head coach. Former Jets general manager Mike Tanenbaum and ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman are leading the process and will identify candidates and set up interviews.

The new general manager is expected to have input in who the Jets’ next coach is. Johnson will have the final say on both hires.

Among potential candidates for to be the Jets coach are former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lions defensive coordinator and ex-Jet Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Commanders offensive coordinator and ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Pete Carroll, the former coach of the Seahawks, Patriots and Jets.

With Tom Rock

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More on this topic

More Jets

Source: Belichick reached out to Jets about coaching job1m read
Jets focus on maintaining a winning attitude in '242m read
Mike drop! Jets' Sherwood finds his voice4m read
Rock: Rodgers still trying to reach 'magic number' of 302m read
Jets' defense has become a weak link this season3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME