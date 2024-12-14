JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A surprise name, and the biggest one in NFL circles, reached out to the Jets recently about their head coaching job.

Bill Belichick contacted the Jets to let them know he was interested in being their coach, a league source said. He was not turned away, according to the source. The Jets let Belichick know that they have just begun the process of searching for a coach.

Belichick’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a report in The Athletic, Belichick or people within his circle had talked to several NFL teams to gauge if they were or would be interested in him. Belichick became the University of North Carolina’s football coach this week.

Belichick, who worked for the Jets under Bill Parcells, was named coach of the Jets in 2000. On the same day his introductory news conference was scheduled, Belichick famously scribbled on a napkin, “I resign as HC of the NYJ.”

Instead, Belichick became the Patriots' coach and took pleasure in tormenting the Jets every chance he got on and off the field.

He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. The Jets’ only Super Bowl appearance was when they won Super Bowl III following the 1968 season.

This season, as an NFL analyst, Belichick was critical of Jets owner Woody Johnson, especially after he fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss in London. The Jets were 2-3 at the time and have gone 1-7 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Johnson also fired general manager Joe Douglas last month.

Last week, the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th consecutive year — the longest active streak in the four major team sports. They are 3-10 with four games remaining.

Johnson hired “The 33rd Team” — a media, analytics and consulting firm — to help in their searches for a general manager and head coach. Former Jets general manager Mike Tanenbaum and ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman are leading the process and will identify candidates and set up interviews.

The new general manager is expected to have input in who the Jets’ next coach is. Johnson will have the final say on both hires.

Among potential candidates for to be the Jets coach are former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lions defensive coordinator and ex-Jet Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Commanders offensive coordinator and ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Pete Carroll, the former coach of the Seahawks, Patriots and Jets.

With Tom Rock