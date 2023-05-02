Jets sign veteran tackle Billy Turner

The Jets added more depth to their tackle position and another big body to help protect Aaron Rodgers.

Veteran tackle Billy Turner, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay, signed with the Jets on Monday. The 6-5, 310-pound Turner has played 91 games in his NFL career, including 75 starts.

The Jets have been looking for insurance at tackle. Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Max Mitchell all spent time on injured reserve last year. They drafted Pittsburgh left tackle Carter Warren in the fourth round on Saturday and now have brought in Turner.

A third-round pick of the Dolphins in 2014, Turner spent time with Miami, Green Bay and Denver. He helped block for Rodgers for three years from 2019-2021. Turner played right tackle and guard for the Packers, appearing in 43 games, all starts.

It's also a reunion for Turner and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator when Turner was in Green Bay, and Turner also played for Hackett last season when both were with the Broncos.