Brandon Marshall continues verbal battle with Byron Maxwell

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Brandon Marshall took aim at Byron Maxwell again, this time calling out the Miami cornerback after the Jets’ 27-23 loss on Sunday.

“He was exactly who I thought he was,” said Marshall, who had six catches for 45 yards. “He’s a holder. He’s a grabber. That’s not how you play football. A lot of those calls put us in very good position and moved us down the field. But those guys around him rallied, because he could have really hurt his team today.”

Marshall’s comments came just days after he publicly called out Maxwell for holding “every single play.”

“I don’t know him. But I don’t like him. I’m being honest,” Marshall told reporters on Wednesday. “I never had a conversation with this guy . . . He doesn’t say much on the field, but because he holds every single play, I don’t like him.”

On Sunday, Marshall didn’t hold back, adding that he did “an amazing job” keeping his emotions in check on the field. The two were seen jawing at each other throughout the game.

So what was Marshall saying?

“Everything. ‘Stop holding,’ pretty much,” he said. “He gets paid way too much money to play like that. He needs to believe in himself and he needs to practice. That’s what I’m saying.”

Maxwell didn’t seem particularly fazed by his battle with Marshall.

“I don’t really say anything . . . He was talking. I’m here. I’m focused. I’m locked in,” said the cornerback, who was flagged for pass interference twice in the game. “What you say doesn’t matter, to be honest with you. It’s like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ Nothing is going to change. I’m going to still be here . . . I’m still going to do my technique. I’m going to still do what the coaches ask of me.

“You can talk all you want. You’re really just blowing hot air, but whatever, though.”