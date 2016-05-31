Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker return to Jets facility, source says

The Jets will have two of their best offensive weapons back on the field this week.

According to a source, both Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall showed up at the team’s Florham Park facility Tuesday morning for meetings.

Both veteran receivers missed last week’s voluntary organized team activity sessions, along with center Nick Mangold, whose wife had a baby. But speculation soon swirled that Marshall and Decker’s absence was tied to the contract impasse between the Jets and free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Though a source told Newsday last week that Marshall’s absence was unrelated to the Fitzpatrick saga, The New York Post reported Decker skipped voluntary OTAs to send “a message” because “he is upset” the organization hasn’t yet signed Fitzpatrick.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that he knew Decker, Marshall and Mangold wouldn’t be at practice last week and didn’t seem bothered by their absence.

“It’s voluntary,” he said. “When they finish doing what they have to do, they’ll be here.”