Brandon Marshall gets pay raise from Jets, source says

Brandon Marshall hasn't been a Jet for long, but he's already secured himself a raise.

A source confirmed the Jets reworked the wide receiver's contract, resulting in a pay bump of about $1.7 million.

Marshall, who was acquired from the Bears in March along with a seventh-round pick, was due to earn a maximum of $24.3 million over the next three seasons under his old contract. But ESPN first reported on Saturday that the 31 year old can now make as much as $26 million over the next three years.

The Jets have also added $1.3 million in full guarantees to his deal, the source said.

This season, Marshall's base salary went from $7.5 million (plus a $200,000 workout bonus) to a now fully-guaranteed $9 million base salary without a workout bonus. In 2016, his base salary increases from $7.9 million to $9.5 million. However, he did accept a pay cut for the 2017 season. Instead of making $8.3 million, Marshall will now earn a $7.5 million base salary.

Over his career, Marshall has had seven consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. But he caught just 721 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 passes last year.

The timing of the raise may seem odd, but there's a reason. The reworked contract figures were agreed upon during the Jets' trade negotiations with Chicago. But because the Bears had given Marshall a contract extension on May 22, 2014, the Jets had to wait 12 months to give the receiver a raise, per the rules of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Jets have reworked deals with acquired players in the past (i.e., nose tackle Kris Jenkins and running back Thomas Jones), but this is the first time they've had to wait a full year to do so.