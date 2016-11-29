Brandon Marshall hopes his future is with the Jets

Brandon Marshall doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

A 3-8 record and another losing streak haven’t soured the receiver on remaining with the Jets long term. In fact, he’s eager to retire in green and white.

“Physically I feel like I can play well into my mid-30s, so obviously no plans on retiring, no plans on switching teams,” Marshall said on a conference call Monday, less than 24 hours after the Jets surrendered a fourth-quarter lead in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. “Would love to stay here and retire as a Jet. So I’ve just got to continue to focus on what I can control. Lead where I can, on and off the field.”

Marshall, who will turn 33 in March, said he feels “great,” adding that his body “feels better than it did any other time probably the last four years.”

Marshall, however, acknowledged that his future with the franchise is uncertain. Asked if he thinks he’ll be back with the Jets in 2017, he said, “You never know in this business.”

Marshall’s base salary for this season is $9.5 million. He carries a $7.5-million cap hit next year.

Though he was productive on Sunday against the Patriots (six catches, 67 yards), Marshall’s overall numbers have dipped dramatically this season. He’s on pace for about 70 receptions and 975 receiving yards this season after finishing with 109 and 1,502 in 2015.

After catching a career-high 14 touchdown passes in 2015, he has only three, including a 1-yard score in Sunday’s loss.

The Jets, a team with no definitive answer at quarterback and plenty of roster holes, are expected to make several offseason moves. Marshall refused to say if he’d be OK with returning to a rebuilding team.

“Obviously, that is the way that a team can go, but as of right now, we’re still in this season with this group of guys, and I’ll choose to focus on that,” he said. “ . . . I thought that was a fair question to ask me about my future, it comes with the territory, it comes with this type of environment. But to continue to go down this path . . . and if this guy’s going to be here or that guy’s going to be here, I don’t think that’s fair to me and I don’t think that’s fair to anybody in this organization. You put so much into this every single day to try to deliver, so I don’t want to entertain that, really.”

The Jets appeared to be going nowhere weeks ago, but Sunday’s loss to New England all but sealed their fate, Marshall acknowledged.

“Obviously with that loss, mathematically, it makes it almost impossible for us to make [the playoffs],” he said, adding that “guys are disappointed and searching for solutions.”

Nevertheless, Marshall maintained his optimism. “Sometimes in life you take body blows,” he said. “And we all get hit, we all fall down. And it hurts, it’s disappointing, it’s scary. There’s a lot of frustration, there’s a lot of emotions there. But eventually you’ve just got to pick yourself up and deal with reality.

“So there was times this year and there were times in the game [Sunday] where you can kind of understand what’s going on, but none of us made it this far without dealing with adversity, without getting knocked down, losing ballgames and getting back up.

“So obviously it hurts, but I’ll continue to get back up and the rest of the guys in this organization and in this locker room will continue to get back up. We have no choice.”