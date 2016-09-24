Brandon Marshall hurting, but hopes to play Sunday for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brandon Marshall’s knee contorted like it belonged to a broken doll — twisted at an angle that defied human anatomy. His left foot lay sandwiched between the turf and Stephon Gilmore’s thigh, and for a few minutes, Marshall’s season looked to be over.

He was back two series later, his durability proven yet again. But that sort of thing takes its toll, the Jets wide receiver said Friday, and though he returned to finish the game against the Bills last week, he’s not certain he’ll be ready for the Chiefs this Sunday.

“Hopefully, that’s the plan,” he said of his return. “I’m not where I want to be . . . I’ve just got to make sure I’m not hurting the team when I’m out there.”

Marshall, who was limited in practice Friday after not participating on Thursday, is listed as questionable for the game; the injury is officially to his foot, but Marshall said the knee is just as much to blame. And though his return last week has many firmly convinced that he’ll play this weekend, Marshall laid out the realities of his injury and many others in this sport.

“Even if you don’t get injured, the next day, your body feels like crap,” he said. “You wake up the next day with little nicks and nacks that you didn’t know you had. There’s a lot of adrenaline and then if you go into a game and you have other injuries, you might take a Toradol, a pill or so, to help. That’s already in your system. That was in my system before the game so I had that going.”

After all that wears off, the body feels the heft of the abuse, he said. And that’s where Marshall is now. He said he would have extensive treatment Friday afternoon and see how he responds Saturday. Sunday, he’ll have to prove to coach Todd Bowles that he can go.

“The problem with injuries is that after a few hours and the next day or two, there’s a lot of blood flow to that area and swelling increases,” Marshall said. “Usually what you’re fighting is getting the inflammation out, getting the swelling out and getting the flexibility back.”

If he can’t play, Eric Decker — who participated in a full practice after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury — and Quincy Enunwa will shoulder the load at wide receiver. What’s clear, though, is that while Marshall has no desire to go against type and miss a game, he also understands the bigger picture.

“I always try to fight back and I’ve done a great job of getting on the field” in the past, he said. “You’ve got to be smart . . . For me, you’ve got to think about, this is Week 3, and although every game is important and you approach it that way, you never want to hurt the team or hurt yourself worse.”

Notes & quotes: Quarterback Bryce Petty and linebacker Erin Henderson did not practice. Bowles said he hopes Petty will be back in about two weeks. Linebacker David Harris was limited and is questionable for Sunday . . . The Jets signed tight end Braedon Bowman to their active roster.